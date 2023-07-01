During my newspaper career I have had the opportunity to work at several Wick Communication owned newspapers. One of them was the Daily Herald located in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. My family and I had never lived on the east coast before so it was an absolute adventure every weekend as Roanoke Rapids is located only 11 miles south of the Virginia border on the I-95 corridor and is only one and a half hours drive from either Raleigh, N.C. or Richmond, Va. and only a three hour drive to the Outer Banks (Atlantic Ocean) or Washington D.C. We love history and there is a lot of history in that area and that is why this time of year makes me think of North Carolina because the Fourth of July has a different meaning in Roanoke Rapids. You see, Roanoke Rapids is located in Halifax County. Halifax County is home to the town of Halifax, population of 207 friendly people located about eight miles southeast of Roanoke Rapids. For comparison: Elizabeth has a population of 173 and Roanoke Rapids is the size of Fergus Falls.



