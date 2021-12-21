Every Christmas, the airports fill up with family and friends who are traveling to see their loved ones. Houses are cleaned and decorated, food is prepared and special gifts are purchased.
Kids wait eagerly to see their uncles, aunts, grandmas and grandpas. And parents look forward to hugging their adult children and hearing about their busy lives.
There shouldn’t be anything sad about this, but there is one thing that stands out to me about “coming home” for Christmas … why do we wait for a holiday to see each other?
We don’t have to wait for Christmas to visit our sisters or brothers or mothers or fathers.
We don’t need an ordained holiday to celebrate with each other. We don’t need a holiday to get together and enjoy each other’s company. A holiday doesn’t have to be our excuse to actually take the time to catch up.
An official date on the calendar doesn’t have to be the reason we share our love for one another.
In fact, there is something even more special about celebrating on a day that isn’t a holiday. Because then, we are celebrating simply for the joy of being with each other, not out of obligation for some nationally recognized day.
So, if you won’t be “home for the holidays” this year. That’s OK. Maybe be home for June 3, or Feb. 25, or Sept. 17.
And if you are “home for the holidays” this year, remember that every day is special, and we can make a point to get together more than once a year.
Enjoy this holiday weekend! But you really don’t have to enjoy it more or less than any other weekend, because every day can be a holiday.
