The Daily Journal has had a lot of exciting happenings as of late, with more to come soon.
“Best of Otter Tail County” is alway a lot of fun. This year was no different! We increased the categories and winners and wrapped everything up with a winners banquet and award presentation, where Viking Cafe was named “The Best of the Best” for 2021.
On Saturday, we published our “Pink Paper” in honor of breast cancer awareness, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center. Mary Bethel Olson did a wonderful feature on survivor, Margie Gettel and we were able to share some of the happenings at the cancer center with you all.
The fun doesn’t stop there, though! We also announced two contests that are right around the corner ...
On Nov. 1, we will be hosting our first Christmas cookie competition, complete with judges and prizes! Bakers can drop off one dozen cookies along with the recipe between 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and they will be judged (blind judging) by local bakers. Winning recipes will be printed in the holiday edition of Lake Country Living magazine and prizes will be given.
Our customer appreciation calendar photo contest is open right now, too! We are accepting submissions of photos for each month of the year, with winning photos to be printed in the 2022 calendar. The link to submit (from your cellphone, or from your computer) is available on our website.
These sorts of events are a lot of fun for us! We enjoy spending time with others from the community and having events and experiences that add a little extra excitement to the “regular” happenings at the newspaper.
Additionally, this week is the last week for our first digital Lake Country Living Book Club on NABUR. (If you haven’t read “Keeping Lucy,” you should ... Victor Lundeens has copies available!) We are also gearing up for Halloween and will be donning our costumes on Friday!
Yes, there aren’t any dull moments over here and we make sure there are plenty of fun extras thrown into the mix! Join us in the fun ... bake some cookies, snap some photos, throw on your costume and share it on NABUR ... life’s too short to not have fun!
