I can't remember who I first heard it from, but it has stuck with me: "Excuses are like butts, we all have them and they all stink."
Before I dive into this further, I would like to take a moment and clarify — excuses and explanations are two different things.
A quick trip over to Google and a search of Oxford languages definition for "excuse" provides the following definition: "a reason or explanation put forward to defend or justify a fault or offense."
"Explanation" yielded the following definitions: "a statement or account that makes something clear" and "a reason or justification given for an action or belief."
Taking that into consideration, as I continue diving into the topic of excuses, let me be forthcoming that an excuse is tied to justifying wrongdoing, where an explanation is provided to provide clarity or reasoning behind an action. It's an important distinction to keep in mind.
We all make excuses. It's human nature. None of us feel great about admitting to making a mistake or doing something wrong, and most often, the first instinct is to defend oneself. I do it. You do it. No one is immune.
Oftentimes, defending oneself when wrong kicks off a stubborn cycle of continuing to defend/blame/make excuses instead of simply admitting the wrong and moving on. The more defense that takes place, the harder it is to admit to the wrongdoing.
For an example of such behavior, I present you with the most obvious offenders of excuses — kids.
"Why did you hit your brother?"
"Because he hit me first!"
Excuse.
"Why didn't you do your homework?"
"Because I was at (insert sport here) practice."
Excuse.
You get the picture — kids have a lot of excuses for seemingly everything. Kids also are the prime suspects when claiming that an excuse is a valid explanation and a legitimate reason for making a bad choice. (Sorry kids, disagree all you want, but you're wrong.)
Questions answered with excuses can easily be answered with explanations instead.
"Why did you hit your brother?"
"Because I was angry."
Explanation.
"Why didn't you do your homework?"
"Because I didn't want to."
Explanation.
Just because explanations aren't good reasons for wrongdoing, doesn't mean they aren't valid. If an explanation takes ownership for wrongdoing, there is very rarely going to be a "good reason" behind it. That is another point that we all need to let sink in.
We live in a society where excuses (justifications for wrong) are becoming increasingly acceptable in private or social setting. This increased acceptability, however, doesn't cross over into all areas of life. Wrongdoing in a workplace can often lead to disciplinary action and I won't even start on breaking laws ...
Once upon a time, one of my kids' friends was spending the night at my house. They wanted to take a fast food cup of orange soda into our cream-carpeted basement — big nope at our house. I explained to the child that we don't take anything other than water into the basement. They set their cup on the table with the rest of them on went on their way. Not five minutes later, I watched the child tiptoe up the basement stairs and over to the table, grab his cup and glance over his shoulders to see if anyone was watching, then tiptoe back to the stairs, orange soda in hand. I stopped him and reminded him that his drink needed to stay upstairs.
"I wasn't taking it downstairs!"
Lie.
All I had to do was quirk an eyebrow before the excuses started flowing. Finally, I asked if his mom let him drink pop on their carpet.
"Well, I'm not supposed to, but I do anyway."
"Why?" I questioned.
"Because when mom says 'no' I just do it anyway and I never get in trouble for it."
Hold up — rules with no disciplinary follow-through for breaking them? This has now become a parental issue ... Stay tuned on that topic!
For now, excuses are like butts, let's break the cycle and start owning our own mistakes, and while we're at it, let's teach our kids to do the same.
Heather Kantrud is the general manager at Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls.