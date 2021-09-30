On our way to Pelican Rapids Monday evening, Eric and I took the backroads and drove through what I call the Erhard hills. That is as close as I will get to Maplewood State Park this year since we are chasing grandkids and their never-ending activities every weekend. I had heard the window for color was going to be very small and we should get out to see the leaves last week, if at all possible. Well Monday is close to last week, so I was looking forward to the drive like a kid waiting for Santa.
The first hint of color is in our own neighborhood where the sumac has turned crimson and scarlet. I love sumac, the first harbinger of fall. Did you know that the berries are edible? Using the red berries that grow in a cone shape pointing to the sky, they can be collected and soaked in water for 15 to 30 minutes, and then strained with cheese cloth or a very fine sieve. Keep the water and discard the berries. Add your favorite sweetener (like sugar or honey) to taste and chill. The result is a beverage that is somewhere between lemonade and cranberry juice. Or heat it and enjoy a cider type infusion that tastes similar to tangy apple cider. I haven’t had this treat in over 30 years, and my recollection was that it was delicious. I decided to try the recipe. Well, it was not what I remembered, the taste being one of very weak herbal tea. Perhaps it’s too late in the season. A word of caution. Use only red berries. The sumac with white berries are poison!
As usual, I digress. This story is supposed to be about the backroads drive to Pelican Rapids. As we left the sumac and headed out on the winding tree-lined Aurdal River Road, we saw trees wearing deeply golden foliage and even a few reddish trees that were starting to dry out. I thought maybe we were too late for the show. Not giving voice to my disappointment we continued our journey, turning onto County Highway 1 where the golden leaves continued to flash their bright colors. Then we turned on to County Highway 3 and there was a splash of orange and a few trees with dried curled leaves. My thought, which I kept to myself, was that a little orange and yellow was better than missing the whole show. While I was a little disappointed, it was indeed pretty.
Continuing down the road, we made our way past Tonseth Lutheran Church where the colors intensified and I was treated to a lovely display of reds, oranges and golds. Such a beautiful area. With excitement, I started pointing out the pretty trees and enjoying the color. Suddenly, we rounded a corner just as the sun began touching the leaves. We were treated to a magnificent display of vibrant reds, golds and oranges, with contrasting hints of green. Tucked in amongst the trees a slough reflected the color of the trees along with the deep blue of a late September sky. My husband, who knows me well, stopped the vehicle to give me time to take a picture or two. While my cellphone camera can’t capture the full beauty of the moment, it at least provides a memory of the experience.
As we continued north, I was thrilled with the hills that edge Maplewood, with the same intense red, gold and orange trees interspersed with the brilliant green of trees not yet ready to turn. It was exciting to see, especially with the evening sun casting its golden light across the landscape. Because we didn’t have time to drive through the park, I looked up the color forecast on the DNR website and learned that the “fall color parade is fully underway with sugar maples displaying great color throughout the park.” According to the DNR, the overall color is approaching 75% with golden ash trees, and vibrant maples. The fall colors are turning at a rapid rate this year due to the drought conditions but the DNR reports the next few weeks will offer great fall color viewing, especially if you enjoy the late summer wildflowers and prairie grasses. All this to say that even if you haven’t been to Maplewood yet, it’s not too late. There will be color aplenty.
Growing up, the fall drive through the new park was a rite of passage. Since Maplewood skirted my dad’s mail route, we drove through the park when all the roads were gravel and there were no signs to keep you from getting lost. When my kids were young, we would drive through the park every fall identifying the most beautiful trees and climbing Holloway Hill to see fall color for miles. We had a picnic and collected leaves, ironing them between sheets of waxed paper, preserving them for years. For those of you who make this pilgrimage each year, you know that it includes following a cavalcade of cars playing “follow the leader” through the park drive.
The next day, I sat in the warm sunshine on my yard swing, watching golden leaves float down into the water, grass and on the swing cushion. Enjoy these lovely days of early fall and while you do, take a backward glance to fall days of yesteryear and your experiences of beautiful fall days.
