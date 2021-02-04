It is Tuesday afternoon and my story is due. I am experiencing a bad case of writer’s block and can’t think of a single interesting story to share with my friends. I decided to look back in the memory banks of my computer and see what I wrote in the past. Sometimes reviewing helps to jump start the creative juices and I find a topic. Funny thing about the creative process, you must be in the mood.
However, the paper has deadlines and the editor is not overly impressed with the writer’s block excuse. A good friend and author encouraged me to rerun some of my work. He explained that my readers have changed and have not necessarily read all my stories so reruns are sometimes good. I have rewritten a few, but for the most part have not yet succumbed to the temptation of resubmitting a previously written story.
I will never forget the day Tim Engstrom, editor of the Daily Journal at the time, called me to ask if I would be interested in writing a column for the paper. Really? Me? Why? He explained to me that it was a great opportunity and the journal would not charge me for space in the paper. (That is code for you won’t get paid.) Flattered that he would think of me, I told him I would think about it. I went home and asked Eric what he thought of the idea. His reply went something like this, “You are too busy now, why would you want to add one more thing to your to-do list?”
I explained that the opening for amateur writing doesn’t occur very often and it’s a great opportunity. I would need something to do in my retirement. He finally agreed not to complain if I was busy writing stories of growing up in Fergus Falls because, although I already had too many things on my plate, I would be having fun. I called Tim to get more information. It ended up that I could write about anything I wanted, but it must be respectful of others. My stories were to be about 500 words long.
I have been accused of writing l-o-n-g stories, funny stories, reminiscent stories, and even stories with incorrect information, but no one has ever credited me with writing short stories. I can’t! Often, I write about a topic and then spend an hour or more editing, looking for ridiculously detailed information that is superfluous, trying to get my missive under 800 words. Once or twice, I succeeded. At the end of the day, all my friends know that I am warm, outgoing and have lots to say about anything or nothing. My writing is the same. Many words.
So why am I experiencing writer’s block? I still have many words. However, when writing for the paper there are topics I don’t care to put in print. Opinions that I prefer to keep to myself, stories that are dear to my heart, but probably not to anyone else’s, and stuff that’s too personal even for me to share with others. And more commonly, topics that no one else finds interesting or entertaining.
I took a creative writing class in college. I know that sounds like a long time ago, but in reality, college for me was a journey, not a destination. I graduated the same year as my eldest daughter. Funny, I thought I was so old then and it was 20 years ago. Anyway, in the class we were given a variety of topics on which to write. Because it was creative, things were never graded as wrong, just interesting. For example, one time my instructor commented, “Interesting that you change tenses in the middle of a paragraph.”
Is that bad? One of my favorite exercises in that class was to put pen to paper and write continuously for five minutes. The professor said this exercise helps with the creative process. The rules are few, but you cannot lift your pen from the paper and you may not stop writing until you hear, “stop.” It is amazing.
You may write: “I don’t know what to write, I don’t know what to write” … and suddenly you are writing for all your worth, hoping to finish by the time you have to stop. While it is certainly not something you want anyone else to read, the creative juices actually do kick in. For the record I have used that exercise a time or two when I have needed a new story. I did not use it today, maybe I should have.
All this to say that it was four years ago in February that I received the call from Mr. Engstrom. My first column A Backward Glance came out in March of 2017. My friend, Tim, moved to Albert Lee where he continues to write and is the local newspaper editor. I haven’t heard from him since, but I am still writing, and still enjoying it.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank those of you who faithfully read my ramblings, as well as those who have offered suggestions, comments, and corrections. It has been a fine trip and I am looking forward to continuing the journey with you. By the way, I had to edit this article about having nothing to write about because it was too long!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
