If COVID-19 has provided anything over the last six months, it has been the time resources to completely explore the options available on television.
And the options are a sight to behold.
I still remember in high school (in the 1980s), when my friend, who lived a short distance outside of Little Falls, told me his family television (singular) could only pick up one station, KCCO-TV out of Alexandria. That was it. One station. You didn’t like what was on? Tough bounce.
Because my father is a television enthusiast, we signed up for cable in the 1980s. That added three stations to the five locals we already had — CNN, WGN out of Chicago, and Nickelodeon. Then a couple years later, the dam broke wide open, and we added another 15 stations, including ESPN and MTV. And yes, MTV showed music videos back then. I still remember when I first tuned in and saw the Van Halen song, “Jump.” It was a sight to behold.
In the 1990s, we thought that having 100-plus channels was an unbelievable thing. There would be no way anyone could deal with all of those choices, I thought.
Fast forward to 2020. The idea of tuning in to a television station doesn’t really exist anymore. For those not old enough to remember, at one point you actually had to be in front of the television at a specific day of the week and time in order to watch your favorite show. And, you were forced to wait a week before you could watch the next one.
Now, of course, other than sports and certain shows, there is no more waiting. There aren’t really even television stations. Yes, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Netflix and Hulu are certainly separate entities, but they are just portals. We don’t pay attention to networks anymore, like we used to. Does anyone even remember Must-See TV? That was the Thursday night lineup on NBC, led by “The Cosby Show,” “Cheers,
“Seinfeld” and “Friends.”
Now, when I want to watch Seinfeld, Game of Thrones or any other series, I just click on the magnifying glass on one of the above portals, type in the name, and poof, I have access to every episode that ever aired. Plus, I can watch it on my television, at the office on my computer (on breaks), or in the car on my phone (as a passenger).
I covered this ground because I want to assure you that I can fully appreciate the viewing access that is bestowed upon me.
That said, I have been torn between cutting the cable and staying plugged in for one specific type of programming: sports. While most internet television options are cheap, regular cable and the internet options that provide traditional cable channels are not. They are not because live sports are still at a premium. If you want to watch your favorite teams, you essentially have to stick to paying the traditional price for cable.
When the professional sports leagues decided to restart a couple months ago, I decided to sign up for the expensive cable-like site. And in less than two months, all of my favorite sports teams — Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Wild — have become unwatchable.
To start, the Timberwolves didn’t even qualify for the expanded NBA playoffs. The Wild qualified for the playoffs, then abruptly were knocked out. The Vikings then started the season 0-3, which in the NFL means they are more likely candidates for the number one overall draft pick than the playoffs. Then this week, the Twins — the one team I thought had a chance — get bounced in two playoff games against a team with a sub-.500 record.
It doesn’t look good for the immediate future, either. The Twins might have a shot next year, but they have also lost 18 playoff games in a row. As for the rest of those teams, it looks like a multi-year rebuild. In the case of the Timberwolves, it could be an infinite rebuild.
So now, I have this expensive television service, and no reason to need it. Well, I guess I can watch the presidential debates …
As a teacher, one of the most frustrating situations is when students are talking while I am trying to teach them something. It’s particularly frustrating when I know the students are struggling to understand the lesson I’m trying to teach them.
Joe Biden certainly must have felt that frustration Tuesday night.
I’m sure all of the Trumpists are convinced their man did a great job Tuesday, getting in all of his positive statements about how great he has done as president, and then taking stabs at Biden when he had a chance.
If you think throwing in comments while your opponent is talking is winning the debate, I tip my cap to you. By the way, you also already knew who you were voting for before the debate started. Those who do not know — and I agree the number is very small — they might have been watching another television relic — static.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
