Sometimes I find myself being too “Minnesota Nice.” I think most readers know what I am talking about when I bring this up. Usually it involves being unable to leave a conversation or waving at that acquaintance that you met at the fondue party the other week. (What? It could happen.)
Talking with my sports reporter at the newspaper, he had such an occurrence at a baseball game. He was walking toward the field and made eye contact with a man he didn’t know. The gentleman went on to talk his ear off about the bad weather that we had been having last week. He got caught in a case of “Minnesota Nice.”
This got me to thinking more about the first part of that — eye contact. When making eye contact with someone, what is considered proper etiquette? What if it is someone that I didn’t know or someone I met one time? Do I have the same obligation to them?
Last summer, I ran into a former classmate of mine at the grocery store. I had my headphones in as most of the time it gives the impression that I am very busy and I merely am running in to grab a quick snack (which is what I am doing, the busy part of it is sometimes true). I was walking and noticed them before they noticed me and I made haste past them as I was at the point of no return and turning around would have made it more noticeable that I didn’t want to have a conversation.
As I walked by, I could faintly hear my name being called out. I thought if I keep moving, maybe I can avoid the small talk and continue to grab the cereal that I desperately was looking for. But another louder yell came from about 15 feet behind me and I felt that now I had to stop. So, I turned around, acted surprised and had the small talk conversation.
There was no eye contact that was made, but the obligation to stop pulled me in.
In other circumstances, I ran into someone at a Twins game before. We made eye contact as we were walking the concourse and we had to stop and say “hi.” The problem for me, I couldn’t remember the guy’s name. Small talk completed, I left as fast as I could and hoped that I didn’t see him on the way out.
This type of eye contact was a quick pass by and was hard to avoid. I just rolled with it.
A different instance, that happens often to me, is where both you and the other person make eye contact from about 50 feet away. You have a limited time to come up with what you are going to say or do. I usually give a head nod or smile and say “hi.”
This, too, is also an unavoidable as you are headed toward each other in opposite directions. But one of the hangups with this is that depending on the circumstance could happen multiple times a day or throughout the week. Are you always obligated to acknowledge the person?
Eye contact with friends and family is much easier as you can look at each other and tell a lot about what the other is thinking based on their eye movement. Several times a day, I have used this method at work or home. At work, it usually is a eye roll, a look of confusion or disbelief, while at home it is a glance to my wife with a knowing “can you believe our kids” or “we need to handle this right now.”
But let’s look at the situation that my sports reporter was in. He was making his way to a baseball game and a guy was randomly talking about weather to no one in particular. They make eye contact. Is he now forced to listen to the guy talk because he noticed him speaking? In my opinion, he probably has to a least acknowledge the man before heading to the diamond.
I also think that it is funny that people feel the need to be hindered in order to be polite. Can’t you just give the person a nice “hello,” but let them know that you are busy or don’t have a lot of time or that you don’t have time for conversation? I think you could do this politely without being disrespectful. But if we could do that, we probably wouldn’t be “Minnesota Nice.”
Ready for baseball
I am ready for baseball. I look forward to actually watching a few Twins games this year as I won’t be on deadline five days a week.
But while my excitement is at a fever pitch, Twins center fielder Byron Buxton hurts himself in a intrasquad scrimmage Monday.For the first time in many years I was excited to know that we were coming into the year healthy and then this happens. While I do believe we have a team built for a World Series run, if we lose a few cogs this season we will be a team without staying power.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
