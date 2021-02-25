On Feb. 16, the Fergus Falls City Council adopted Resolution No. 30-2021 opposing Minnesota adopting California’s clean car initiative. They stated that “these rules would adversely affect our local auto dealers.”
But here are some facts:
1. The Clean Cars Minnesota initiative will not stop you from buying any gasoline car nor will it force anyone to buy an electric vehicle, but it will give you more choices.
2. By 2025 GM will have over 30 all electric vehicles. All other manufacturing companies in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Korea and China are also moving to electrics.
3. Clean Cars Minnesota will not impact farming equipment, only new passenger cars and light-duty trucks/SUVs.
4. Locally, prospective vehicle customers cannot find even one electric vehicle at any dealer.
5. This resolution is going to send car buyers out of town in order to purchase their desired vehicle. This is what the people want.
6. Having more options for fuel reducing cars will save some families who commute to work, stores, or clinics money.
7. Adopting clean car standards has caused car manufacturers to supply more pollution-free cars, trucks, and SUVs to consumers.
8. Fergus Falls currently has several electric car charging stations.
Resolution No. 30-2021 only shows the desire of Fergus Falls to remain in the 20th century.
As a reminder, a federal judge has dismissed the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association’s lawsuit against the MPCA over this issue.
Transportation is the No.1 source of climate pollution in Minnesota, and cleaner cars are one of our greatest opportunities to reduce emissions. So why did the City Council pass this resolution?
John Miersch
Fergus Falls
