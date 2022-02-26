For many people in our area, Operation Christmas Child (OCC) is the kickoff to the holiday season. Have you ever wondered where your shoebox went? Which child received your box and how did it impact them and their family? Acknowledging the child and family receiving your faithful gift can have a greater impact than many realize.
Every year, many Christians in the U.S. participate in packing shoebox gifts for OCC, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse led by Franklin Graham, the son of the late Rev. Billy Graham. These simple gifts are sent around the world to communities experiencing poverty, economic crisis and devastation. Through meeting practical needs of the children and ministering to the brokenhearted, the OCC ministry allows opportunity for many to hear the good news that Jesus Christ loves them, He paid the punishment that their sin deserves through his substitutionary death on the cross and because of his resurrection and conquering death, they too can have everlasting life and a restored relationship with God their creator. Our family and church ministry of Calvary Chapel Fergus Falls, where my husband is the lead pastor, were some of those participants. With each shoebox packed, we include a way for the child that receives the gift to write back to us. For years, our family has never heard back from any of the recipients. This last year was different.
We had heard from officials with OCC that our shoeboxes had been sent to Ukraine. In January of this year, I received a message request on Facebook Messenger. It was the mother of the boy that had received one of our shoeboxes. Irina thanked us for our kindness and shared that the contents of our box were perfect for her son Zakhar. She also included a picture of her family and sent along prayers for good health and God’s blessings for our family. It was such a sweet surprise to receive her message. I thanked the Lord for this precious family and his grace in showing me the fruit of our faithfulness to this ministry.
Then, this week, Irina’s name came rushing back to me. Why? In her original message to me, Irina had mentioned that they live in Kiev.
I immediately sent her a quick message to let her know I was praying for her and her family and to ask if they were safe. She responded with gratitude and told me that she and her family were hiding under the stairs of their home as explosions could be heard all around them. They are scared but trusting in God to protect them.
After so many years and so many shoeboxes packed, Irina’s family has been the only one to contact us. I do not believe anything is a coincidence with the Lord but all is intentional and purposeful. I know he divinely orchestrated our paths to cross for such a time as this; a time to pray. I have been in contact with Irina throughout the day and she promised to continue to share prayer requests with me. In our last communication she asked nothing more than prayers for the safety of civilians. Please continue to keep the people of Ukraine in your prayers. Pray for the neighboring countries to be able to meet the needs of the people as refugees begin pouring in. And pray for the people of Russia too.