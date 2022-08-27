The sumac is turning red. Have you noticed? Maples are starting to change color. The air has changed. Can you feel it? Even the hot days feel different somehow. Maybe it’s because the nights are cooler, maybe it’s something else. I don’t know how to describe the change, but it’s beginning to feel like fall.
Today as I was shopping, I realized how impending fall is. A plethora of fall decorations festooned the store shelves. I even purchased some fall ribbon to tie to my corn shock when the time comes … and it’s coming soon. My daughter’s pumpkins are huge and yellow. She explained they are about to transform to a beautiful orange color. Fall is rapidly approaching.
Then there is the shift of activities: School supplies are rapidly disappearing from the store shelves. Friends are taking their grandkids shopping. My grandkids who don’t live in Minnesota have started school. Although summer technically holds on until Sept. 22, here in Minnesota, fall is well underway by that time. Typically, we associate fall with the beginning of the new school year. But even now we can feel it in the air. Or at least we think we can.
Soon we will have Labor Day, the holiday honoring the hard-fought battle in the United States for the fair labor practices we take for granted today. But for me growing up, Labor Day meant getting the work done because “school starts tomorrow!” No matter how I presented my case that Labor Day was a holiday and we shouldn’t have to do housework, mom never agreed. Finally, I grew up enough to understand that there was no use debating the situation. There was work to be done.
Prior to Labor Day, however, we went clothes shopping. It most likely happened after the last payday in August. As a young child I remember going to Montgomery Wards, a store on the east end of Lincoln Avenue. My brother and I would both get two or three new outfits, since everything from last year was too small. We also got new underwear, socks/anklets and shoes. The first pair of school shoes I remember were black oxfords with a small black patent leather decoration on the sides. It was necessary to learn how to tie those shoes before school started! A few years later I was the proud owner of a pair of black and white saddle shoes! Little girls of the early 60’s wore mostly cotton dresses with full gathered skirts. I have first grade pictures of wearing a tan and white plaid dress with a white collar and a little black bow. I think our school must have been progressive because I had two pairs of corduroy slacks: red and black. We didn’t have to wait for winter to wear them.
One year I remember going to Anoka to visit our cousins. From there mom and dad took us to Minneapolis to shop for school. Now that was a big event! I was pretty proud of my big city purchases. The list of clothes changed very little; it was still pants, skirts, shirts, shoes and of course new underwear.
The other thing I remember about school starting is that once I learned to sew my own clothes, I always made a new dress. When other kids were out shopping for clothes, I was sewing up a storm. Patterns, fabric, sewing machine and the ironing board took up residence in one end of the living room as I designed and made the perfect outfit for that first day. Well, maybe not so perfect. One year I showed up with a navy-blue jumper and red blouse. A friend from my 4-H group who was a year younger turned up on that day with the same jumper of the same fabric that she had also made! What are the odds of that happening? It took all the fun out of that outfit.
In ninth grade, I worked diligently to create a special dress for the first day in the new school. It was a simple short shift style dress with long sleeves. That fall the temperatures were unusually hot, but no worries, the new school was air-conditioned, hence the long sleeves. We arrived all dressed up to celebrate attending classes in a brand-new school. Unfortunately, we found that many classrooms did not have enough chairs, or no chairs at all. Add to that the fact that the air conditioning was not yet working. Needless to say, my ensemble was less than perfect. Long story short, I found myself sitting on the floor in a short, long-sleeved dress in a very hot and stuffy classroom. Mortified, I don’t remember if I ever wore the dress to school again!
These memories return each year as school is preparing to start and families begin to prepare for school to start. It’s a busy time. From mid-August until the day after Labor Day, families find themselves up to their eyeballs in preparations for school, new schedules and new routines. Making one’s clothing is an activity of the past, but there is a new list of things to attend to. It’s an exciting time, a time treasure. For those of us who no longer have children at home, a time to take a backward glance at our experiences of the coming of fall and those first days of school.