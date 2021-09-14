Despite what the calendar says, in this part of the country, summer ends after Labor Day weekend comes to a close. There may be some wonderful, hot weather in the following days; but the glorious sunshine-filled days are fewer and farther between and the mornings hold the crisp, cool air of a Minnesota autumn.
By the time the kids head off for the first day of school, I am 100% in fall mode. When the time came this year, I still had no idea where any of my fall decorations were stashed — still packed away from the move. Lucky for me, the fall spirit struck when I took my son to Target to look for the school supplies we couldn’t find locally. Their dollar spot had some cheap pumpkin decor, so I grabbed a few to put out at the new house.
Truth be told, I didn’t have that many fall decorations to begin with. Historically, I go bigger with decorations for Christmas; but my collection of decor for other holidays or seasons is pretty bleak. I’ve never had a lot of space to work with, so it never occurred to me before that I didn’t have a lot of decorations. (Talk about first world problems … )
I’m not sure if it’s the reality of having more space that gave me the decorating bug this fall, or if it’s just the excitement of having a new area to work with; but I happily put my newly purchased pumpkins around the dining room, living room and my office. What initially felt like a lot of decorations quickly became nothing at all!
I won’t lie, the itch to go and purchase piles and piles of decor was incredibly tempting; but I resisted. Decorating is fun, but the collecting of decorations could easily break the bank if you aren’t careful!
At the end of the day, I decided that building my arsenal of fun things that serve no purpose aside from simply setting a mood and looking nice will be a slow process. There’s nothing wrong with adding a little here and there each season until, inevitably, you end up with too much and do a massive purge.
I can guarantee that when Christmas rolls around, I will have more difficulty restraining myself. It’s an annual struggle. I consistently want to cover every available space with all the holiday things. The kids enjoy Christmas decorations just as much as I do, which just makes it harder not to get completely carried away! (They asked how many Christmas trees we can have this year … in July … )
Back to autumn, though! Regardless of the number of decorations, we are feeling it! Hoodies, flannel and sweaters are out in full force and we are enjoying the transition. The youngest even asked for hot cocoa yesterday, so you know that fall is in the air!
Heather Kantrud is the managing editor for Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she lives with her family.
