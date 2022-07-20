I’ve been blessed with wonderful family pets my entire life.
One of our first came from a farm in Tennessee we used to visit and I still remember seeing him for the first time -- he was lounging in the sun underneath a chair right outside the barn and didn’t mind it when we picked him up after we got the OK to bring him home.
We named our new cat King after Elvis Presley and enjoyed his laidback demeanor and loving nature for many years. You could never sit down without him attempting to get onto your lap and he had a glowing disposition. He was fierce however and he had to exist as a farm cat across multiple states.
He was a beautiful black tabby with black stripes over a golden brindle undercoat and tawny belly; he was a veteran of years spent encountering countless feral cats, woodchucks and other critters and had a slightly crooked and scarred ear, but his face was beautiful and always conveyed a loving nature and regal air.
The animals I grew up alongside were the first best friends I ever had. Lightening was a cottontail rabbit we had when living in the south, Rocket was our first family dog and Kona and Kip (Bubby) have been our most recent loved ones.
I’ve known for a long time that it would be a while until I would be able to have a pet due to travel and work ... and that’s okay. I want to be able to give the time we as a family were able to give to all the dogs and cats we’ve been lucky enough to share our homes with.
I love dogs of all descriptions and determining one’s next pet is an important and exciting process. I absolutely adore labs of all colors along with border collies and Australian shepherds.
As I’m a keen hunter, a dog suited to the harsh conditions of waterfowling will be a firm requirement.
I’ve recently come across the Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever breed and am completely infatuated with the animals.
Ducks have an odd and fatal predilection of being attracted to foxes frolicking around on shorelines and hunters observing this behavior began to breed small, red-coated dogs to mimic this behavior and “toll” ducks into gun range.
The origins of the breed are vague at best, but the American Kennel Club has since recognized the breed in 2003.
They’re the smallest retriever recognized by the AKC at 35-50 pounds, which for me is ideal with the type of small boat hunting I typically utilize. They’re noted for being highly intelligent and excellent family dogs, and they tick all of my boxes when it comes to aesthetics -- they’ve got beautiful copper-red coats complemented by white markings and have handsome, compact profiles.
I continue to keep my mind open when it comes to my future dog and I cannot wait for when it will be the right time. Perhaps it will be a lab, but it just may turn out to be a Minnesota “toller”.