This past weekend we went camping to celebrate our eldest granddaughter’s graduation. The entire family converged on a campground just off Interstate 90, north of Sioux Falls. We, as tenters, were assigned a small plot in tent city. There was just enough room to have a bonfire without burning our tent down. In such a community, while having rather noisy neighbors, it did give us the opportunity to explore the plethora of tent styles people use, from tiny backpacker tents to huge cabin tents. There were tents like ours that could withstand a deluge to cutesy shelters that protect you only from the sun and prying eyes. We saw tiny tents attached to truck beds and small supplements to shade canopies. It was a genuine education in tent diversity. In people's diversity as well. After writing this, I must profess that having family all together is worth the annoyance of the interstate noise, the tiny tent sights and the crowd. Being together as a family, those you love more than anyone else in the world, trumps all inconveniences! And I still have a passion for tents.
My love affair with tents, or forts as we called them as kids, goes back as far as I can remember. When my friend’s mom washed all her blankets and hung them on the clothesline, we could hardly wait for them to get dry enough so we could use clothes pins to fasten them together. Making a fort with the clothesline was pretty straight forward; arrange blankets parallel on the two outside lines, hang more blankets perpendicular on either end, and add a blanket across the top. As you can tell, it was advantageous to have a taller person like an older sister, brother, or a mom to assist. If you had an independent spirit, you might find a sturdy chair or step stool or ladder to accomplish your task. If you had enough pins, you could hold the sides together all the way to the ground and only leave a small opening to enter the fort. The only problem with our forts in those days is that it was hot under all those blankets. I don’t think it was important to spend a great deal of time in the tent, it was only important to build it.
I also remember making tents with my bed. The backside of my headboard was a mesh fabric. If I pulled the bedspread up over the top of the headboard, I could use safety pins to fasten the spread to the back of the headboard and I had an instant tent. I used to love to make tents in bed and then climb in and read. I remember the back of my headboard was rather ragged because I often forgot myself and pulled too hard getting out of the tent, tearing the mesh. Oh well, forts and tents were important, way more important than the condition of the back of my headboard. I’m not sure my parents agreed with this theory.
Over the years visiting children, nieces, nephews and grandkids made forts out of blankets and chairs. We also had tiny pup tents in our living room when our children were young. (The only room in the house large enough to accommodate a small tent.) Later the same tents were used as Sunday school props and playhouses Some of the grandkids have enclosures that fasten underneath their mattress to create a cozy tent in their bed (without using safety pins and ruining headboards). They are uniquely designed with themes of unicorns or spaceships. I wonder who gifted them with such gizmos?
Our middle granddaughter stayed with us last week, along with her younger brother. She developed a new and creative application to blanket usage. Her room is one end of the living room, which is partitioned off with a cable and blankets, an indoor blanket tent. The floor has vinyl wood-like planking in lieu of carpet. Ironically, it’s the most popular room for grandkids, although we have a kids’ bedroom in another area of our home. Go figure! She gathered every spare blanket in the house and secretly lined her entire floor with them. Upon completion of her masterpiece, she invited the adults to a tour. It was delightful. My first thought was that it was an interesting reapplication to the blanket-tent concept. Creative indeed. One must go barefoot to truly appreciate the creativity, a soft surface with a variety of textures to tantalize one’s feet. The fort was perfect until her brother couldn’t sleep alone in the kids’ room and had to join her in her fort. I guess it doesn’t really matter if you are inside or outside, there is something cozy and comforting about a tent.
As we age, it is becoming more difficult to get up off the air mattress, get dressed in the limited space, and to some extent survive the weather extremes. Even our children, who are 20-plus years younger, are talking of upgrading to campers, motorhomes, or even hotels. We are discussing more portable camping ideas, suitable for traveling rather than camping for days in one place. Ideas abound, but they all include nice accommodations that require housekeeping, something I wish to avoid. Oh well, when the time is right, we’ll make decisions regarding appropriate housing for travel. In the meantime, for as long as my husband is willing, we will continue my love affair with tents. Someday we will take a backward glance at all the tents in our lives, from blanket tents to camp tents, and remember the experiences, joy and love that was shared. After all, it’s all about family, love and tents!
