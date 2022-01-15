Recently Fargo mayor, Dr. Tim Mahoney visited the Otter Risers Kiwanis Club and presented an update on the City of Fargo. Before he began his presentation he introduced Lake Region Healthcare’s (LRH) newest general surgeon, Dr. Lukas Holkup. Holkup comes to us from Fargo and is a native of Wahpeton, North Dakota, so he knows the area well and is excited to be working in Fergus Falls. I know he will do a great job and we are lucky to have him. Turns out that Mahoney is in Fergus Falls from time to time to help with the surgical team when needed at LRH.
Mahoney gave a presentation about Fargo that covered four themes. They are: leading the region (water), planning and improving (housing), thinking forward (growth) and working for you. Many interesting components of each theme were discussed and included items such as street cleaning, providing law enforcement officers with automatic body worn cameras, Broadway Square, $15 minimum wage, the opening of the Amazon Fulfillment Center, the FM Diversion, demolition of the downtown high rise building, 32K college students and more than $700K in building permits. As you can imagine it was an interesting presentation and created good fodder for questions.
Part of the “leading the region” discussion centered around water and the fact that they have a common interest with their neighboring city, West Fargo, when it comes to water treatment. They have teamed up to solve water issues together. One of the most interesting things they are working on is combining all the holding ponds together in one area to create a lake. According to Mahoney, it will be called “Lake Fargo” and will have housing around it.
I asked him why he is presenting in Fergus Falls about the City of Fargo. He replied that “Fargo is pertinent to the area we all live in and when Fargo does well the whole area does well”. I agree with that and I believe we all have a vested interest in the success of the region we call home.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone