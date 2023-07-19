Question: Hello, I want to work for a farmer during planting and harvest season driving a semi. I have a valid Class D driver’s license but no Commercial Driver’s License. Can I cross a state line while working for the farmer, Minnesota into North Dakota?



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?