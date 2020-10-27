Jordan Rasmusson should be every farmer’s candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives.
The Rasmussons have farmed in Otter Tail County for five generations. They know our struggles, our successes, our values and our communities. Jordan has worked for seed companies and dairy co-ops, so he knows how the ag economy works. Because Jordan understands agriculture and stands with farmers, he is endorsed by the Minnesota Farm Bureau. For most of us farming is a business, not a hobby, so we need a representative who gets that bureaucrats in St. Paul don’t know how to farm better than we do.
Farmers and those who care about agriculture should vote for Jordan Rasmusson for state representative.
Given his education and employment experience Jordan’s contributions will be an asset to the state House that will benefit all of Minnesota.
Jonathan Piekarski
Fergus Falls
