In adulthood many of us fondly remember where we grew up as kids. Among those places are farms and community neighborhoods.
David Stock, a member of the Fergus Falls High School class of 1966, recalls growing up on a farm 12 miles southwest of Fergus Falls and 12 miles northwest of Wendell. Nearby was the town of Western.
His parents were Henry T. and Marie Stock. Dave has four siblings.
“I had three uncles who also lived and farmed in Western Township,” Stock said. “Outings were often structured to meet the needs of many families.”
The Stock families had several social outlets in Western, mainly the District 56 school that housed first through eighth grade.
Growing up on West Summit Avenue, on the combined 900 and 1000 block in Fergus Falls, were 1957 FFHS grad Jack Mouritsen, 1960 FFHS grad Steve Leitte and 1963 FFHS grad Steve Emerson.
I lived near these guys, on West Cavour Avenue. The four of us had coffee together in late February.
Mouritsen’s parents were Dr. Glenn Mouritsen and his wife Virginia. Leitte’s parents were Les and Juline. Les owned Les’ Tire Service. Emerson’s parents were Bob and Dorothy. Bob was a pharmacist at Stem & Em Drug Store.
Their block on West Summit Avenue was known for its wide array of Christmas lights in the 1950s and 1960s.
“We were on the far western edge of Fergus Falls,” Emerson said. “I remember hunting pheasants at what later became the site for Fergus Falls Community College.”
Leitte recalls his father, Les, as an avid horseshoe ring toss participant. A neighbor, Elmer Stanghelle, lived at the next block to the east on West Summit Avenue. Elmer had a lighted horseshoe pit enjoyed by his many friends.
Jack Mouritsen’s father was one of four physicians who lived on this block. The others were Dr. Carl Lund, Dr. Ward Shaver and Dr. Roy Nelson.
Other neighbors included Al Hartl, president of Otter Tail Power, OTP safety director Bud Poole, Merle Atkinson, a Boy Scout leader who worked at Central Bi-Products and Bob Fleming, owner of Fergus Plumbing & Heating.
Jan Pratt Nelson, who grew up at 1029 West Cavour Avenue, graduated from FFHS in 1958.
“I remember hopscotch, Kool-Aid stands, Ante Over throwing the ball over the roof, seeing dads and kids in the neighborhood polishing cars on Saturday mornings, seeing deer and pheasants in the back yard before the city of Fergus Falls moved westward, and friendships with neighbor kids.”
The county museum was later built a short distance from her home, at Van Dyk Park.
It once was ‘charge it’ at corner grocery stores
“Charge it” was at one time a common statement at corner grocery stores throughout Otter Tail County.
Two of those places, in the 1950s and 1960s, were Neighborhood Grocery and Broadway Market in Fergus Falls.
Sherry Mjelde Landrud said her parents who ran Neighborhood Grocery, a block east of Lake Region Hospital, knew that customers were on tight budgets.
“My dad, Sonny Mjelde, had a good heart and knew that people needed to wait for payday at their jobs in order to pay for groceries,” she said.
The same held true at Broadway Market.
“We helped people by allowing them to charge for their groceries,” said Diann Hennig whose parents, Vern and Hilda, owned Broadway Market.
“When people paid their bills, my dad would toss in a pint of ice cream,” she said.
Fergus Falls had 23 neighborhood grocery stores. Mankato, in southern Minnesota, had close to 30 corner grocery stores.
Those days ended with the growth of supermarkets and gas station/convenience stores.
But the memories of the neighborhood grocery stores live on, particularly by baby boomers who rode their bikes to corner stores to purchase pop and candy.
Many people stopped after Sunday church services to purchase meat, potatoes and vegetables for their noon meal.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
