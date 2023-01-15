Centuries ago there was a brutal empire where many were oppressed, killed, or enslaved. Bandits attacked travelers between villages. There, a man preached radical ideas: love for all, truth and empathy for others, even the poor, oppressed and outcast. Helping others. This dangerous radical was Guru Nanak (Nanak means “Salt”), the founder of Sikhism, a monotheistic religion blending Abrahamic traditions with Hinduism. (“There is one God and his name is Truth.”).



