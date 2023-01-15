Centuries ago there was a brutal empire where many were oppressed, killed, or enslaved. Bandits attacked travelers between villages. There, a man preached radical ideas: love for all, truth and empathy for others, even the poor, oppressed and outcast. Helping others. This dangerous radical was Guru Nanak (Nanak means “Salt”), the founder of Sikhism, a monotheistic religion blending Abrahamic traditions with Hinduism. (“There is one God and his name is Truth.”).
Millennia ago, Jesus was similarly dangerous. He preached empathy and compassion for the poor, oppressed and the outcast in a day when Romans decimated – killed every tenth person -- of freshly conquered populations. He scoffed at social order, too. He taught it’s easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get into heaven. He was gruesomely killed, but his ideas spread. Paul the Apostle emphasized the universality of his message thus: “there is no Jew or Greek, male or female, slave or free, for you are all one in Christ.”
His ideas have been abused though, to control, coerce or punish others, rather than to develop oneself morally. This is why Mahatma Gandhi said “I like your Christ, but not your Christians.” He considered Jesus a great teacher of Mankind.
Gandhi resisted an empire that was starving millions and harming the poor with taxes on salt. The British Empire was importing lots of food from Bengal yet blamed Bengals for their mass famine, just like the Irish were blamed for the Irish Potato famine. Seven years after that famine, India was free of the British Empire.
Now, Gandhi and his followers didn’t fight for independence with arms, but non-violent resistance. Satyagraha means “Truth power.” He taught this to hundreds of thousands of followers. They understood; many were killed in protests but far more resisted. They marched peacefully down to the sea to harvest tax-free salt. Truth trickled back to England. The British were too busy fighting WWII to suppress his peaceful rebellion, powerful in numbers.
Power in numbers is an ancient idea which Ancient Rome exemplified in their fasces -- a cluster of wood rods, tied together, sometimes with an axe (a symbol of Greek civilization) in the middle. The symbol was simple: when apart, weak; when together, strong. The fasces represented a magistrate’s authority over many. A widespread symbol, it was on our Mercury dime and it is behind the podium of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
The National Fascist Party in Italy, then the Nazis who used this ancient symbol, spawned a new word: “fascism.” The politics of fascism is NOT about the power of truth, democracy, freedom, unity, or law. Nor is it empathetic, compassionate, equal respect for all, or about anything Christ and his spiritual successors ever taught.
The “we” of Fascism is narrow, not all-encompassing. It’s not even “We the people.” It’s a petty, small “we” (as against THEM.) Fascists stir up fear of “THEM” as part of an ultra-nationalist stance. Fascists demand respect and obedience to a Dear Leader or ruling junta. Absolute power must be in the hands of a select few who act cruelly, unbounded by the law, the vote, or other mechanisms of popular control. Follow their whims or else.
They suppress the opposition, not with spirited policy debate, but with force and constant smears as “evil.” They glorify military virtues over civil virtues and normalize aggression against others. Anger and hate rule daily rhetoric.
As George Orwell wrote in “Animal Farm:” “Four legs good, two legs bad.” Fascism idealizes a “natural” social hierarchy and a tightly controlled society. Those approved by the dictatorship get privileges -- as long as that approval lasts. These deemed bad (opponents and their supporters) endure harsher treatment, abuse, death. They are marked as outcast: prohibited to freely work, marry, vote, worship, or live as they wish. They’re jailed, oppressed, or killed without mass outcry: others are afraid, indifferent, or obedient. Free speech and civil rights are extinct.
Machiavellism is often summed as this: “The end justifies the means.” Fascism concurs. No law or Constitution, no freedom, just the whim of the autocrat.
A normalization of violence is happening in America. First with the NRA, funded by Russian money. Propaganda on TV attacking and creating bogeymen of fellow Americans. Even open support of Russia through attacking Ukraine’s fight to survive. Hateful political ads. Self-interested lies.
January 6th was a day of disgusting violence, incited by the lies of a would-be dictator trying to hold onto power by destroying our Constitutional process. We saw just now these same supporters holding a chamber of Congress hostage in a power grab, threats, dysfunction and near-violence on the floor -- in picking a Speaker. Such chaos is only the warm-up.
We must quench this aggression with the power of truth.