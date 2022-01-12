I would happily say that fashion is a hobby of mine. I read the occasional fashion blog, follow a few influencers on Instagram, have a couple Pinterest folders full of outfit ideas and like to keep up on the latest trends, even if I think they’re hideous.
Though I find it enjoyable to put together nice outfits, pair the right jewelry and find the perfect pair of shoes, there comes a certain point every winter when (to put it bluntly) I give up.
I’ve watched Youtube videos full of winter fashion ideas, but I find myself wondering — do these people really wear this when it’s -30 degrees outside? Would I be able to trek through a foot of snow, if needed, in these fabulous outfits?
The convenience of public transportation and heated skyways are, alas, unavailable in Otter Tail County. So, my fashion has to be strategic, to say the least.
Have to walk up an icy sidewalk? Better have boots with traction. Heater can’t keep up with the subzero temps? Better have a scarf with me 24/7.
Basically, all slimming silhouettes and breathable fabrics are replaced by long johns under jeans or trousers, chunky sweaters and knit hats. Add to that a knee length, down coat, puffy mittens, wool socks and the most chic, functional and still affordable boots I could find, and I’m MInnesota runway ready.
Needless to say, the month of January is spent in formless thick clothing covered by enough gear to make me unrecognizable.
Oh! And don’t forget that the wind whipping at my skin means dry lips, chapped cheeks and watery eyes, which means keeping the make-up to a minimum. It’s easier to accept the pale, frozen “look” than to fight it.
At the end of the day, I live in a place where the weather doesn’t always allow for fashionistas to thrive. So my best outfits will be on hold until … March? Maybe?
Until then, I forfeit to the frozen tundra that laughs at my voguish ideas. You win.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone