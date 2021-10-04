When this piece hits the press, it will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, the day of the National League wild-card game. The game will feature my beloved St. Louis Cardinals, a team I’ve followed for 75 years, going back to October of 1946, when they beat the Red Sox in the World Series.
Ok, I admit it. I’m addicted to baseball, and some people might find that puzzling. I’ve heard folks say, “Watching baseball is so boring — nothing is ever happening.” Excuse me! There’s a lot going on, but most of it is mental.
Consider the moment of contact shown in the photo. And since both the bat and the ball have curved surfaces, the meeting spot is tiny. Furthermore, the batter has no idea what kind of pitch the pitcher will throw. It could be a 100 mph fastball or a curveball at 74 mph.
My son Greg told me about a book titled, “The Physics of Baseball.” I ordered the book and plowed through the first three chapters. It was difficult for me because I don’t have a background in physics nor math. That said, I asked Greg to contribute to this column, because he can explain what’s going on a lot better than I. This is what he wrote:
“First, I’ve been a Yankee fan since the mid-'60s when their best player was Joe Pepitone, a career .258 hitter. Good times! Second, I am an engineer by profession. I have spent 30-plus years getting high-tech products into production and into the hands of customers. I’m a big fan of numbers.
“I enjoy watching baseball or listening to the games on radio about equally. With the radio, especially on weekends, you can have a game on in the background while doing outside work. The pace of a game is relaxing; the announcers are moderate in tones, and there’s enough time between pitches to absorb the game, the situation, and ponder what may happen next. All of this relaxing experience, of course, goes out the window when it’s October, and your team is playing an elimination game.
“But let’s get back to numbers. Every time I go to a live game, what amazes me most is how fast the ball gets from the pitcher’s hand to home plate, a sense you don’t get watching a game on TV. For a 90 mph pitch traveling 60 feet to home plate, the hitter has 150 milliseconds to decide if and when to swing to hit the ball, that’s in a hitting zone for 10 milliseconds (source: David Kagan, physics professor at CSUC Chico).
“For the camera buffs, 10 milliseconds is roughly the amount of time a camera shutter is open at 1/125 setting. And if that wasn’t hard enough, the ball may have lateral movement. Take a look at this YouTube video showing what a hitter faced when up against Mariano Rivera, the Hall of Fame closer for the Yankees. (Search YouTube: Mariano Rivera pitching mechanics.)
“And yet, even with this seemingly impossible task, hitters still hit. They hit, but the margins are tiny. The difference between an average hitter (.250) and a Hall of Fame hitter (.333) is about one extra hit a week over the course of a season. It’s said that the hardest thing in sports is hitting a major league fastball. Looking at these numbers, it’s hard to argue that point.”
Thanks for your explanation, Greg. It boils down to this: Baseball is a thinking person’s sport, both for the players and the fans. And we love it.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
