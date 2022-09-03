Feeling safe in your surroundings

I have no desire to hurt anyone, ever! This is not true of everyone. I would like to have a defensive weapon, to temporarily incapacitate a full-grown man so he can’t hurt me. The generic solution, pepper spray, is effective, temporary, lightweight and you can carry it on campus. I am severely allergic. We tried to get a taser for me, but you can’t carry one on campus. Ordinarily, I just bring my dogs. No one messes with the girl who is walking multiple, well-behaved, large dogs, but they can’t come to class with me.
I get why. No one wants a mass shooting in their classroom. No one wants to live in fear of some depraved man, bent on destruction. I’m not advocating for AR-15s or other large weapons on campus.
Mainstream says to restrict weapon carrying and purchase. Evil intent can, will and has gotten around restrictions. Restrictions, like a lock, keep rule-followers honest. It is not rule-followers who assault or kill.
Mass shootings are almost exclusively perpetrated by men. There have only been two mass shootings in the last decade in which women were the aggressor.This stands in sharp contrast to the thousands of male mass shooters.
Biological women’s brains work differently from biological men’s brains. We have different hormones and motivations that make women significantly less likely to commit violent crimes, including mass shootings.
A woman who has had a thorough background check and is properly trained in the use of a taser is extremely unlikely to do harm, and definitely less likely than a man. Glaringly, violent crimes are more likely to be committed against women.
Given this evidence, it is worth looking into allowing nascent women, who are comfortable, to carry small, short-distance weapons, such as tasers or knives, and, in an emergency, using them on campus. A small number of women, enabled to temporarily stop a full-grown man, would create a group of armed individuals who are very unlikely to cause any harm, but, should the occasion arise, are prepared to protect themselves and others around them.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone