Several years ago, following the closing of the Regional Treatment Center (RTC), Fergus Falls-based Productive Alternatives (PA) opened a crisis stabilization unit (CSU) helping people in need here in west-central Minnesota.
The CSU operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week while specializing on those facing mental health challenges. A support team assists a person going through a crisis and helps in getting that person back on their feet.
“Since our rate is charged daily, and the average length of stay is about 3-4 days, any increase in the amount we can charge has a significant impact on our overall budget,” says Steve Skauge, president of Productive Alternatives which oversees the CSU operations.
CSU funding comes from the Otter Tail, Becker, Clay and Wilkin Mental Health Consortium, from third-party payers such as private insurance and from the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS).
Rates were frozen for many years, and a language change in the existing state statute was sought. PA needed to negotiate a rate which would be reflective of actual costs at the Fergus Falls-based CSU.
“It took three legislative sessions to finally get this bill passed,” Skauge said.
Former State Rep. Bud Nornes and State Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen were the initial sponsors of the bill. After the retirement of Nornes, new State Rep. Jordan Rasmusson gave his wholehearted support in strengthening the CSU.
The CSU was included in an omnibus package containing health, human services and early childhood measures which was approved by the State House on a bipartisan basis.
“One of my top priorities as a legislator is to improve access to mental health services,” Rasmusson said. “My mission with this bill was to strengthen the few crisis stabilization units we have left as a state.”
The Senate companion proposal, authored by Ingebrigtsen, was included in the State Senate’s related omnibus bill.
Rasmusson says the approved state legislation lays the groundwork for providing critical support to Minnesota residents experiencing a mental health crisis.
“We have now started the negotiating process with DHS, and so far that is going well,” Skauge said earlier this week. “We’re now able to negotiate rates for the crisis stabilization unit.”
Skauge said that passage of legislation for the CSU, on a bipartisan basis, gives him hope for the future regarding legislators and their ability to compromise for the best interests of Minnesota residents.
County board does it right
The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners continues to act in a civil manner, unlike some members of the U.S. Congress.
On Sept. 28 the five-person county board approved a preliminary net-property-tax levy of $45.4 million for 2022. This represents a proposed 4.71% tax increase compared to the 2021 levy.
Budget requests came in which would have resulted in a 6.43% increase for 2022. The board, acting in a courteous and polite manner, made the necessary adjustments to lower this to 4.71%.
Commissioner Kurt Mortenson of rural Underwood said there has been good self-reflection in county departments while using county dollars in the best interests of county residents.
Adds Commissioner Wayne Johnson of Pelican Rapids, “Our county work units have been challenged to use employees in the most efficient ways as possible, before requests are made for new hires.”
County board Chairman Lee Rogness of Fergus Falls said needed broadband dollars are included in the 2022 budget.
“Broadband is not good in many areas of the county,” Rogness said. “We need parity in our rural areas.”
The entire preliminary county budget for 2022 is approximately $137 million.
Close to 34% of the estimated budget is funded with property tax dollars. The additional needed funding comes from the state and federal governments for budget items such as county road maintenance and county human services.
The county levy will be finalized on Dec. 14.
