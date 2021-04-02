In normal years, many current or former residents of Fergus Falls who are in Texas during the winter months are the envy of relatives and friends back in Minnesota.
Not this year.
Roger Schroeder, a 1957 graduate of Fergus Falls High School and his wife, Margie, are residents of Corpus Christi in the southeastern section of Texas, near the Gulf of Mexico.
They had to endure lengthy power outages in February. This was similar to many others in his state.
“The cold weather that we had in February does not meet Minnesota standards for cold weather. But we had a low of 17 degrees which is the coldest temperature since 1989 when we hit 14 degrees.”
Schroeder, a retired pharmacist, said this to 1957 FFHS classmates as part of an email newsletter sent out periodically by classmate Ann (Johnson) Arnold, who now resides in Oregon.
The lowest recorded temperature in Corpus Christi was 11 degrees during the Great Blizzard of 1899.
“This year we didn’t get the ice or snow like the northern part of Texas, but the entire state was affected by the power outages,” Schroeder said. “It was supposed to be a rolling blackout for several hours. Unfortunately, it extended to 36 hours for most affected areas.”
Power was out long enough that some of the cell towers were out also. Cellphone service was spotty.
“We were a part of the second wave of outages so all motels that had power were already filled,” adds Schroeder. “We found our Minnesota winter clothes and blankets and waited it out.”
Some restaurants were still open so the Schroeders could eat and warm up.
“With so many people dripping their faucets to keep them from freezing up, the water pressure dropped and we had to go to a water boil mandate,” he said. “This is a real challenge when you don’t have power.”
Stores quickly ran out of bottled water.
“We did OK as we still had our backup supply of water that we store for the hurricane season,” he said.
Many homes and businesses in Texas had frozen pipes. Plumbers were overwhelmed with work and it has taken several weeks for them to catch up.
“Stores and restaurants without power lost a lot of food,” Schroeder said. “There was no warning that you were going to lose power.”
Most of the landscapes have tropical or subtropical plants. The city lost many of its palm trees. Most of the smaller shrubs and the grass are starting to sprout up from the roots.
“The yards in the area look rather bleak,” he said. “Most of the garden produce and citrus crops in the state were lost, including those growing in greenhouses since they had no power to keep them warm.”
Ranchers lost cattle as the water tanks froze over.
“I could go on and on but this probably gives you a little idea of what happened in the state of Texas. We are so glad to see spring arrive,” Schroeder said. “We’re doing OK and still are waiting to see if my grapefruit tree survived.”
Why I support Northstar commuter rail service
I am among many senior citizens who, in non-COVID-19 times, appreciate the Northstar commuter train service from Big Lake (near Monticello) to Target Field near downtown Minneapolis.
Avoiding traffic in a passenger car and saving on wear and tear of my vehicles are two advantages of using this rail line. At Target Field there’s an easy way to transfer to the light rail lines to the Mall of America, State Capitol, Gopher sporting events or you name it.
The annual state subsidy of Northstar, an excellent public transportation option, is not more than 0.04% of the annual state budget.
I have relayed this to our legislators, state Reps. Jordan Rasmusson and Mary Franson, as well as to state Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
