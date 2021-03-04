This letter is sent in appreciation for Mayor Ben Schierer’s articulate, easily readable letter in Feb. 27’s Daily Journal. It’s incomprehensible to me how any American with even the slightest knowledge of the Constitution could criticize his decision to have the leader of one of the world’s leading non-Christian faiths deliver an invocation. His defense of religious freedom and the First Amendment was spot on! Fergus Falls is fortunate, indeed, to have a man like Schierer helping guide it during these contentious, difficult times.
Lee Krogh
Fergus Falls
