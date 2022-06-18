In a myriad of tourist brochures and marketing materials, you always hear or see the phrase, “Minnesota nice”. What does this actually mean?
“Minnesota nice”, in the strictest sense, is to some a marketing myth. While it is generally considered to be a cultural stereotype of people who reside in the midwest, there may be some grain of truth to the phrase.
Especially in Fergus Falls.
Having traveled many places in my life, I can say with the utmost of confidence that the people of Fergus Falls are just plain nice when it comes right down to it.
There are stories galore of many a traveler who has gotten off the beaten path in Fergus Falls and been approached by someone offering to not only help them, but leave them with a smile on their face and in better shape than before they arrived.
In a previous column, I spoke of neighbors and how they become so integral in the fabric of our lives. This is so true in Fergus Falls.
We do tend to overdo it around here, from how we celebrate, to how we live and what’s left in between.
We tend not to focus on grief or sadness, but rather practice in daily life what it means to lift someone else up in their time of need. Even in the midst of tragedy, there will be someone, somewhere in Fergus Falls bringing hot dishes or desserts to someone’s door that has lost a loved one or just needs a pick-me-up.
While they’re dropping it off, they may want to visit. That is also a tradition here. People love to visit. At least once or twice a week, you will see someone stopping in the middle of a street, visiting and sharing the joys and downfalls of their lives with others, be it friends, neighbors or just acquaintances.
It’s all good. It will always be just fine. You bet …
As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Fergus Falls, we realize it is not just the places or sites you can see in town that make it such a wonderful place to visit or live, it is the genuineness of the people and their desire to be welcoming and even going above and beyond most of the time.
