Many thanks to Sgt. Adam Silbernagel and Officer Rebecca Harrington of the Fergus Falls Police Department (FFPD) for doing a nightly walk through downtown patrolling and testing the doors of each downtown business to see that they are securely locked. Very early Monday March 22, at 12:04 a.m. you called woke me from a sound sleep to report that my office door in downtown was unlocked. You were very polite and courteous.
Silbernagel asked, what would you like to do about this? Should we do a walk-through and check it out for you? Or would you like to come down and do a walk through with us? I chose the latter. Silbernagel said good, we will wait for you. You were standing quietly waiting for me outside the unlocked office door. You followed me in, then led the walk-through. After the walk-through and all was OK, we breathed a sigh of relief and chatted a bit. I volunteered the information that my associate Dr. Zack Stach had been at the office all day until 6 p.m. watching and listening to a 10-hour chiropractic webinar. He must have just forgotten to lock up. They watched as I locked up. The whole procedure took about 10 minutes.
We went our separate ways. Our polite, friendly, courteous Fergus Falls police officers went back to patrolling our downtown businesses and our streets to keep Fergus Falls businesses and residents safe and secure to live our daily lives. I went back home to bed.
Most of us may not even be aware that our FFPD does a nightly walk-through downtown checking the doors of our businesses to see that they are securely locked.
Again, many thanks to Silbernagel and Harrington for making their nighty downtown walking rounds. And a belated thank you to the two FFPD officers who called me for a walk-through when I had forgotten to lock the door. You are a great bunch of people. You quietly patrol Fergus Falls, downtown and all our streets 24/7/365 so we can live our lives in peace and tranquility.
As I was writing this thank you to the FFPD officers a “what if” food for thought occurred to me. I wonder, what if our Fergus Falls City Council decides to do what other city councils in several Minnesota cities are trying to do? Defund and replace our trained FFPD with “trained” social service workers? Would these social service workers patrol our city streets and do a nightly walk-through downtown testing the doors of our businesses 24/7/365? How would these social service workers react or act if they came across an unlocked downtown business store at the midnight hour and found someone that shouldn’t be there?
Keep up your good work FFPD! And the same goes for our Fergus Falls Fire Department.
Wallace R. Cole, D.C.
Fergus Falls
