Sixty years ago the Fergus Falls Red Sox town baseball team had to wait more than a week to play in the state Class B title game. That’s because rain fell day after day, after Labor Day, at the state tournament baseball field in Springfield, west of Mankato.
“We were hoping to bring back a state title, 10 years after Fergus Falls won the 1950 Class AA title in St. Cloud,” said George Sawyer, an infielder-outfielder for the 1960 Red Sox.
Fergus Falls trailed Pipestone 2-1 late in the championship game. Sawyer had advanced to third base but the Red Sox could not muster up a hit to drive him home and tie the game.
The final score remained at 2-1.
“Still, finishing second at state was quite an accomplishment,” said Sawyer who had a long career as baseball coach and teacher at Wheaton High School.
1960 Fergus Falls Red Sox third baseman Ken Freeman said to this very day he remembers an exciting state tournament in southern Minnesota. He is now a resident of Sleepy Eye in south central Minnesota.
“We tried our best,” said 1960 Fergus Falls shortstop Ken Reitan, today a resident of Breckenridge who formerly taught and coached in Rothsay.
Reitan takes pride for having been a baseball coach for Rothsay native and future Minnesota Twin Dave Goltz. He also looks back on some fond days as summer recreation director in Rothsay.
A Fergus Falls Red Sox star pitcher in 1960 was Roger Sinner who that same year signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants organization.
He played minor league ball until 1964, later working for Eli Lilly in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sinner now resides in Colorado.
Other 1960 Red Sox team members were player-manager Roland Harlow, Dave Wilde, Gary Cranston, Dick Hefte, Romie Gail, Billy Crowe, Lowell (Nick) Noack, Milt Hysjulien and Dick Hoiberg.
Drafted from area teams to be part of the Fergus Falls Red Sox state tournament squad were Larry Krabbenhoft of Moorhead and Jack Wilcox and Al Stigman from Perham.
That same year the Fergus Falls VFW and American Legion teams won state titles. Fans of the local Red Sox took pride that their team came close to winning a state title in its own right.
Our federal debt: elephant in the room
Each person in the United States owes $80,865 on the national debt. This is the elephant in the room few politicians want to talk about.
The current debt is $26.7 trillion and, due to the pandemic and emergency borrowing, is rising rapidly.
The only way to reverse this course, also not talked about by most politicians, are program cuts, tax increases or a combination of both.
Jim Bohannon, a Vietnam veteran and conservative late-night radio talk show host, admonishes both Republicans and Democrats for a federal deficit that now exceeds $1 trillion on an annual basis.
In early 2020 the annual interest on the national debt, prior to the onslaught of COVID-19, totaled $479 billion, or 10.1% of the entire federal budget.
If the current trend continues the federal government will spend more on interest on the debt than on Medicaid which now totals close to $600 billion annually.
Seven of every 10 residents in nursing homes across the nation rely on Medicaid dollars after their personal savings are exhausted, due to the high price of nursing home care.
By 2024, annual interest on the national debt could match defense spending which, in 2020, totals $738 billion.
In contrast, the annual federal budget calls for only $72.8 billion going to the U.S. Department of Education.
Federal lawmakers, unlike those in state legislatures who are required to balance annual budgets, merely kick the can down the road.
“Our children and grandchildren will need to either pay the bills or default,” Bohannon said, “and neither one of those will be pleasant.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
