The city of Fergus Falls is turning 150 in 2022 and there is a slew of activities being planned throughout the year to help celebrate and recognize this significant milestone in the city’s history. I am fortunate to be a member of the 150th planning committee that is meeting monthly and it is fun going over the various ideas and plans being presented. At our last meeting some of the plans that were discussed are: commemorative city council meeting on March 30; seven-part coffee clutch series to be held at the museum launching on March 11; double-decker bus tour of Fergus Falls on May 14; vintage baseball game played by 1858 baseball rules on June 12; downtown "Mystery Tour" on June 9 and there will be activities to be determined at SummerFest 2022 on June 10, 11 and 12.
Please note that these are only some of the activities currently being discussed/planned and some of the details and dates may change as the planning process moves forward.
As a newspaper publisher I have been part of a sesquicentennial celebration in the past. Many of you may know that I was the publisher of the Wahpeton/Breckenridge Daily News for many years. During my tenure the city of Breckenridge, held its sesquicentennial celebration in 2007. Yes, you read that correctly, Breckenridge was founded in 1857. That makes it 15 years older than Fergus Falls which was founded in 1872 (Daily Journal was founded in 1873), just thought I would throw that out there.
So this begs the question, why or how is Breckenridge 15 years older than Fergus Falls? After all, Fergus Falls is located right on the banks of the Otter Tail River.
The reason Breckenridge was platted 15 years earlier than Fergus Falls is because the Breckenridge area was right on the Red River Ox Cart Trail and is located at the headwaters of the Red River that flows north to Hudson Bay in Canada. You may have heard of the Hudson's Bay Company which was involved in the fur trade. Fur trade is what spurred the settlement of the Red River Valley and according to riverkeepers.org there has been fur trading in that area as early as the 1700s. In the mid-1800s goods and supplies were transported by ox cart from St. Paul, and then by flatboat to their northern designations.
Certainly Breckenridge has a rich history, however, so does Fergus Falls and that is what makes the 150th anniversary of our beautiful city even more interesting. When the time comes (very soon) I encourage everyone to participate as much as possible in the upcoming sesquicentennial events as our cities history will be on full display.