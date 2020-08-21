Over the years many Wheaton natives have found their way to live in Fergus Falls, and the same holds true for Fergus natives ending up in Wheaton.
Fergus Falls Otter athletes who settled in Wheaton in order to teach and coach included Jim Henkes and George Sawyer. Henkes was head football coach for the Warriors and Sawyer was head baseball coach in Wheaton.
“George was my B squad basketball coach and baseball coach. Jim was one of my teachers,” says Wheaton native and current Fergus Falls resident Darwin “Darb” Allison. “They were both very good teachers and coaches.”
Darb grew up in White Rock, South Dakota, a few miles northwest of Wheaton. He later spent grades 9-12 in the Wheaton public school system, graduating in 1962.
“I remember playing basketball against Fergus Falls when both Fergus and Wheaton were members of the Resort Region Conference along with Alexandria, Breckenridge, Moorhead and Detroit Lakes,” he said. “Barry Johnson of the Otters was a real challenge when he pitched for Fergus Falls.”
Those were the days before farm consolidation when towns such as Wheaton and Breckenridge had solid student enrollments in order to compete against the larger schools.
Wheaton, coached by Henkes, defeated Moorhead in football in 1964.
A teammate of Darb at Wheaton High School was Dave Lindig who later became a swim coach in Fergus Falls. Wheaton native and future Otter athlete Dick Werner moved to Fergus Falls in 1957, during his junior high school days.
Darb says his grade school days in White Rock set the stage for future success at Wheaton High School.
“We played a lot of basketball in grade school and traveled to different towns on Saturday mornings,” he recalls. “We had a basketball hall and baseball/fastpitch diamond in White Rock. We played basketball all year round.”
Paul Roser of White Rock drove Darb and other kids to games that he scheduled for Saturday mornings. He also had valuable assistants.
“The friends I made in grade school, including opponents, became teammates at Wheaton High School,” says Darb who was a basketball co-captain. “We also had good times on the gym floor during the sock hops.”
His father worked for a turkey farmer and also did field work. Darb’s mother took care of the children and did some housekeeping for others.
Darb met his future wife, Susie, who grew up in Fergus Falls, married and moved to Fergus Falls in 1971. They have three daughters, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren
“We enjoy fishing when we can get the time,” he says.
He is retired from Fergus Locker and works part time driving the courtesy car for Nelson Auto. This job, he says, is very enjoyable and allows for good conversations.
“Wheaton residents have always respected people in Fergus,” Darb said. “Fergus residents, in turn, have good respect for the community of Wheaton.”
More about Myron Johnson
Here are more comments about Myron, who died on July 28, from his friend Dayton Soby, a member of the Fergus Falls High School Class of 1957. He was one year behind Myron’s class of 1956.
“I’m proud to say that Myron was a good friend of mine,” Soby said. “His partial loss of mobility caused by his contraction of polio turned him toward becoming an outstanding student manager for Otter athletic teams.”
Soby said that Johnson was able to play some church league basketball.
“He loved no-look passes under the basket,” Soby said. “Myron was a strong swimmer and could swim underwater farther than anyone we knew.”
Johnson, at Pebble Lake, loved being the lifeguard and was respected by everyone at the beach.
“Myron was always positive and constructive,” Soby said, “helping people any way he could, as well as he could and for as long as he could.”
Soby said that Myron had a great sense of humor and was a great storyteller.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
