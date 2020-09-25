Many people, while driving across the bridge just north of the roundabout on the west side of Fergus Falls, witness construction at the nearby Pisgah Dam.
Otter Tail Power Company personnel explain that some concrete sections at the dam and waterpower station are being replaced. The project should be completed in October, if all goes according to plan.
The maintenance work at Pisgah Dam is unrelated to a hydro relicensing process. Otter Tail Power had been planning the work at Pisgah Dam for several years.
Hydro (waterpower) relicensing by Otter Tail Power Company, in coordination with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), is done periodically.
The Fergus Falls-based electric utility is into its final year of a five-year relicensing process.
Waterpower stations date back to the early years of Otter Tail Power Company which generated electricity for the first time in 1909.
Pisgah Dam on the west side of town is among five waterpower stations in the Fergus Falls area. The others are Taplin Gorge (Friberg) north of town, the waterpower station at Hoot Lake, Central (Wright) in downtown Fergus Falls and the Dayton Hollow waterpower station 5 miles south of town.
A sixth hydro station operated by Otter Tail Power Company is located along the Mississippi River east of Bemidji.
Waterpower is a low producer of the company’s energy mix which also includes coal, wind, solar and combustion turbines powered by natural gas or oil.
Seeing waterpower potential was Joe Whitford, who in 1857 was sent by his employer, James Fergus, to locate a site for a new town. The community thus became Fergus Falls.
In 1870 George B. Wright purchased the town site with a vision of making Fergus Falls a regional trade center. In 1871 Wright coordinated the building of Central Dam to power a sawmill.
Henry Page followed Wright to Fergus Falls, built the city’s first flour mill and founded First National Bank. The city, which was incorporated in 1872, was off and running.
George B. Wright’s son, Vernon Wright, was co-founder of Otter Tail Power Company. Vernon Wright became president of the company which generated electricity for the first time, in 1909, at Dayton Hollow Dam south of Fergus Falls.
A statue of Joe Whitford stands at the intersection of East Summit Avenue and Whitford, a street named in his honor, northeast of downtown Fergus Falls. A statue of Wright stands on the west side of South Union Avenue near downtown Fergus Falls.
Oyloe instrumental in two state titles
State athletic titles are few and far between for many communities.
Harley Oyloe, who reached his 100th birthday on Sept. 21, was the winning pitcher when the Fergus Falls Red Sox won the Class AA title in 1950. Ten years later, in 1960, he coached the Fergus Falls American Legion baseball team to a state championship.
Three years ago this month I was most happy to attend Harley’s induction into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Cloud.
I took a picture of Harley in front of a large photo of the old Municipal Stadium in St. Cloud where the 1950 state title game was played.
Many people remember when Harley ran a photo studio in Fergus Falls and later when he was chief photographer for the Daily Journal. He volunteered with youth baseball well into his retirement years.
The 1950 Fergus Falls Red Sox defeated Austin 3-0 in the state championship game. A member of the Austin team was future New York Yankee star Bill “Moose” Skowron. Oyloe pitched the title game for Fergus Falls and twice struck out Skowron.
Oyloe’s efforts, along with the leadership of Mel Olson, were significant in the development of the new American Legion baseball field and grandstand on the north side of Pebble Lake.
In recent days people have also praised Harley as an outstanding person.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
