I attended the substate District 14 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Legion Field at DeLagoon Park this past week.
While at the tournament I met a couple from Bemidji, Al and Susan Matz, who had arrived on Tuesday to stay at the campground for the whole tournament because their grandson, Sawyer Nendick, was a pitcher for the top-seeded Bemidji team.
On Sunday, Al approached me and told me what happened to him. When he had finished gassing up his vehicle at the Little Chief Outpost, he went inside to pay for his gas. A customer in front of him said, “Put it on my account.” Al heard this and jokingly said, “Maybe you would put my bill on your account also.” The person in front of him said, “Sure, I noticed you were a veteran and I will pick up your bill and thank you for your service.” The Fergus Falls businessman had noticed the veteran notation on his license plate.
Al said he was almost brought to tears. The bill payer said that he was a business owner of the body shop just down the road. That business owner was Mike Beyer, the owner of Beyer Body Shop.
Al wanted more people to know of his experience and spoke very highly of the Fergus Falls community and how well the tournament was run.
Dennis Roers
Fergus Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.