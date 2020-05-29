Downtown businessman Bob Allison, in May 1950, was president of the board of directors for the Fergus Falls Red Sox town baseball team. He was highly optimistic at the start of the season.
Agreeing with that optimism were the other Red Sox board members who included George Wagner, Knute Hanson, Howard Sowden, Harold Mittelstadt, Wally Holmquist, Dick Raiter, Bud Christenson, Bill Nelson, Ben Wyffels and Dick McAlpin.
In those days players were lured to Fergus Falls from other states to join with team members raised in Minnesota.
They worked part time for Fergus Falls businesses, the city park department and other employers in addition to playing baseball for the town team Red Sox.
Home games were played at the old fairgrounds baseball field, just north of what today is Kennedy Secondary School.
After four years of hard work, Red Sox club finances were in good shape.
“We have a well-balanced team this year,” said Allison, who had the same name as future Minnesota Twins player Bob Allison.
All of this optimism came to fruition when, in September 1950, the Fergus Falls Red Sox won the Class AA state title over Austin, 3-0, at Municipal Stadium in St. Cloud.
A victory parade was held in downtown Fergus Falls. Player-manager Jim McNulty, at the conclusion of the parade, presented the state tournament championship trophy to board president Allison.
More Red Sox memories
Dayton Soby, a member of the Fergus Falls High School Class of 1957, remembers the 1950 Fergus Red Sox team members.
“I was 11 at the time,” he says. “First baseman Don Blasius stayed in a bedroom in my parents’ house that summer. I recall going fishing on Long Lake, on a pontoon, with Blasius and others.”
Happy to host Blasius in their home were B.K. Soby and his wife, Lucile.
Third baseman Ed Piacentini also stayed at the Soby home for a short while and then stayed at the home of Ed and Adeline Karst.
Blasius and Piacentini both came to the Fergus Falls Red Sox from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
They blended well with local team members such as pitcher Harley Oyloe, a Fergus Falls photographer, and right fielder Roland Harlow, who worked for the Fergus Falls Public Schools system.
Dayton Soby vividly remembers the victory parade in downtown Fergus Falls after the Red Sox won the Class AA title in St. Cloud.
“It was really special getting autographs from the players after the parade,” he said.
In 1950 the Red Sox won 50 games and lost only six times during the championship year. During the season they played 31 games at home.
Town baseball attendance in the late 1940s and early 1950s in Fergus Falls averaged close to 1,000 fans per game.
Ann Johnson Arnold, FFHS Class of 1957, still has her souvenir 4-by-5-1/2-inch photo card of the 1950 Fergus Falls Red Sox championship team.
“I penciled in all the players’ names on the backside,” says Arnold, who now lives in Oregon.
She remembers the exciting downtown victory parade and watching all the home games played that year.
“On weekday nights, under the lights, I sat in the bleachers behind the Red Sox dugout with girlfriends,” she recalls. “On Sunday afternoons I was up in the grandstand with my grandpa, Adolph Johnson.”
Daily Journal sports editor and photographer Clarence Lee covered the Red Sox in those days. He considered his assignments a labor of love.
The years following the end of World War II, from 1945 to 1960, are considered the “golden age of baseball in Minnesota.”
A book, “Town Ball,” authored by Armand Peterson and Tom Tomashek, has many references to the Fergus Falls Red Sox.
They wrote, “Old-fashioned town team baseball was the glue that held a community together and generated a sense of pride and passion among its residents.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
