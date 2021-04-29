In the April 24 edition of the Journal, Jerry Hendel says its time to get rid of all assault rifles.
He also says if you have one of these guns in your home your chances of suicide are higher.
Come on, doctor. How many bullets do you think it takes to commit suicide?
Do you really think guns are the problem?
You must remember April 19, 1995 when Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people in Oklahoma City, 19 of them were children in a day care center. How many shots were fired? None!
Weapons of choice were fertilizer and fuel oil.
And you surely must remember 9/11, when over 3,000 Americans were killed. How many shots were fired? Again, zero!
Do we need to get rid of fertilizer , fuel oil and airplanes?
Sounds silly doesn’t it?
I do agree with Jerry’s last statement that people need to come to their collective senses. After all doctor, you and me and everybody else in America knows what the real problem is. And it is not the guns.
Don Roggenkamp
Fergus Falls
