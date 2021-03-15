I read with interest the agenda for the city of Fergus Falls council meeting for March 15.
Downtown Riverfront Project
The city has contracted with Bolton & Menk to complete project plans for the downtown and riverfront balcony, and riverbank enhancement and stabilization project. Bolton & Menk feel a $2.5 million dollar project is adequate to include seasonal features as heaters and glass garage doors for the marketplace, decorative concrete, lighting and, of course, a raised pedestrian crossing to enhance the regional trail. But their design fee wasn’t published.
Sales tax project
The city will continue to seek legislative approval for three projects to be funded by a half-cent local sales tax for the next 13 years projected to be nearly $18 million. The city will spend these monies on two projects; 1. Aquatic center, budgeted for $7.8 million, and 2. Delagoon improvements, at $10.6 million. How do you spend $10 million on a park and restrooms?
Bigwood Event Center
This continues to be an issue, but it seems it will remain closed. Interesting since this was voted down by the “locals” some 20 years ago. It will be interesting to see the terms of the space lease with Fergus Falls Lodging LLC.
Now, that the convention center has proven itself as a failure, the council wants to reinvent the wheel and reopen the facility in 2022, plus add a director position. History should illustrate the fact this was a bad investment and should be sold and the Fergus Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau should be defunded.
The city’s last 10 years should prove loud and clear; “if you build ‘it,’ they will come” doesn’t work in Fergus Falls. “It” being some 30 city parks ($2.9 million annual budget), Kirkbride (nearly $9 million spent to date), convention center ($? million), bike paths, Lake Alice, under engineered hockey arena ($? million), and over designed library ($? million).
With no conversation on less government spending or road improvements … .
Mark Leighton
Fergus Falls
