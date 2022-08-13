Have you ever learned of something locally that you felt you should have known before? It does not happen often for me given my line of work as the publisher of the local newspaper, as I am exposed to all sorts of information on a regular basis. However, it did happen to me a couple of weeks ago.
A representative (Mike Rheault) from the Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club stopped by the Daily Journal office to discuss their upcoming steak dinner fundraiser set to be held on Aug. 18. For some reason I had never heard of this club or maybe I had but just assumed it was the game warden etc. Either way, I was amazed to find out that the club is over a 100 years old (founded in 1920). We normally see this with civic clubs like Rotary, Kiwanis and others but not usually with a local club dedicated to fish & game. When I think about it makes total sense for this club to not only be around for over a hundred years but for it to be thriving the way it does. You see, the club is a product of our environment and the good people who live here. It’s no secret that Otter Tail County has more lakes in it than any other county in the nation (over a thousand). This officially makes it an outdoorsman’s paradise. If you are having trouble finding a good place to fish or hunt in Otter Tail County then it’s your own fault. If you want to help preserve the fish and game opportunities in Otter Tail County you can do that by joining the Fergus Falls Fish & Game Club (only $10 to join/$15 for families). This club actually owns and maintains more than 1,100 acres offering opportunities to assist with the planting of food plots, weed control and similar activities such as maintaining a mile long lake nature walking trail and installing and maintaining blue bird, wood duck and mallard houses. I believe they also assist somewhat with fish stocking.
I was so impressed I joined the club because I love the outdoors and want to see it remain a viable resource for everyone. I know many people probably feel the same way, otherwise the club may not have been around for more than a 100 years.
