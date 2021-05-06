This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and I would like to take a moment to highlight the Fergus Falls music department.
In March of 2020, Fergus Falls was once again named one of the “Best Communities for Music Education.” This achievement “recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education.” For the layperson, this distinguishment may not resonate much and they may not be able to differentiate one school music program from another. However, I would like to confirm to the community that, indeed, Fergus Falls is one of the best communities for music education!
My wife and I are music teachers relocating to Fergus Falls and we simply cannot thank the music staff enough for their outpouring of support. The collegiality and character of the Fergus Falls music department is truly rare and should not be taken for granted. We have many music colleagues around the state who have had experience working with the Fergus Falls music program and its staff. All agree: what ISD 544 has is special.
Programs like this are built over many decades of intense effort with the help of many people. It takes teachers, students, parents, principals, superintendents, school boards, and communities all collaborating together to make this possible.
If you enjoy seeing the marching band at Summerfest, seeing the choir and orchestra perform, or if you’re just someone who cares, I encourage you to take time to support the music department. Attend concerts. Encourage your students to participate. Get involved with the music boosters. Let the school board and administration know how you feel. You could even just send a quick email of encouragement to the teachers. These all make a difference in helping Fergus Falls maintain its status as one of the best communities for music education.
Jeff Sands
Bemidji
