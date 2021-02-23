Each month Fergus Falls Public Library employees work on creating themed displays to promote topical books. During the month of February, we are highlighting some wonderful books to celebrate Black History Month. Readers of all ages will find important and powerful books that will educate, celebrate, honor, and reflect on Black history and heritage. I encourage you to intentionally select a book or DVD from our display. Knowledge is power and reading and viewing can provide us with new knowledge and information that help shape who we are and how we understand the world around us.
If you enjoy reading history, I highly recommend Taylor Branch’s trilogy “America in the King Years” which includes, “Parting the Waters: America in the King Years, 1954-63,” “Pillar of Fire: America in the King Years, 1963-65,” and “At Canaan’s Edge: America in the King Years, 1965-1968.” “Parting the Waters” won the Pulitzer Prize in 1989 and all three volumes are critically and publicly lauded. While each book is relatively thick, they are difficult to put down once you start reading. In 2018, the documentary based on these books, “King in the Wilderness” was released. I encourage you to start with the books before viewing the film.
Over the past few years, there has been a resurgence in the popularity of James Baldwin. This is in part due to the 2018 feature film “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on Baldwin’s book of the same title. That same year, the award-winning documentary, “I Am Not Your Negro,” by filmmaker Raoul Peck was released and exposed many to Baldwin’s genius. Just read any book by James Baldwin and you will recognize him as an incredible writer.
A few years ago I read “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” and I kept asking myself why it took me so many years to read a book by James Baldwin. Recently, I listened to the downloadable audiobook, “The Fire Is upon Us: James Baldwin, William F. Buckley Jr., and the Debate over Race in America” by Nicholas Buccola. This is an interesting book that contains biographical information about both men and details of the debate. I strongly recommend experiencing this book via audio because it includes a recording of the actual debate which enhances the experience.
Watch for upcoming information on the library’s seed garden, the Minnesota Book Awards, and an exciting community reads opportunity.
The library has been open regular hours Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. since August. Our programming remains online in the interest of public safety. We do have space for small group meetings and can facilitate meetings that combine in-person and virtual gatherings. If you do not have access to the internet or a computer, please contact us so we can help you participate in our online programming. We do ask all library visitors to wear a mask when in the building. We are happy to provide no contact or curbside pickup of your library materials.
Gail Hedstrom is the director of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
