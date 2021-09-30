Phil Aune, who graduated from Fergus Falls High School in the early 1950s, was a man who found a job at the right place and at the right time.
He served in the U.S. Navy as an air traffic controller. Later, Aune was among the first people to be hired by the newly founded Federal Aviation Administration, formed in 1958.
For 47 years Aune guided planes in and out of Van Nuys Airport near Los Angeles.
Over the years Aune, who was 85 when he died Aug. 15 this year, tracked the pilots for Bob Hope’s USO tours and guided pilot-actors who included Danny Kaye, Tom Cruise and John Travolta.
“I knew Phil when I worked as a secretary at Washington Junior High,” recalls Fergus Falls retiree Darlene Berge. “His life’s work is just amazing.”
As “Papa Alpha,” he was known as the “Voice of the Van Nuys Airport.”
In 2006 the 70-year-old Aune stepped down from the control tower after tracking his last plane, a single-engine Cherokee. He guided thousands of planes in and out of Van Nuys Airport over a span of just three years shy of a half century.
The Daily News of Los Angeles paid tribute to Fergus Falls' Aune in 2006.
“Before dawn, Aune hoisted Old Glory for the last time outside the six-story box of glass west of runway One Six Right,” wrote a Daily News staff writer.
“At the top of the rush hour, three Los Angeles TV and radio traffic aircraft and four choppers flew in tribute past Aune’s capacious glass window.”
Aune was hired before the mandatory retirement age of 56. He was grandfathered into the FAA control tower chair.
To aviators, Aune was always steady, always calm and could recall the name of every pilot and every plane.
“When you have a calm voice like Phil’s, it gives you confidence,” said Howard Lewis, a traffic pilot and rescue firefighter at Station 114 at the Van Nuys Airport.
During Aune’s final day at the airport, he won high praise from air traffic manager Robert Jones.
“There’s a lot of experience we’re going to lose, no question about it,” Jones said. “Phil knows every nook and cranny of this tower. He’s taught all these young bucks well.”
Aune, at the end of his final day of work, slowly walked down a tight circular stairway to turn in his badge. Then he entered retirement.
Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Joan. The couple had three children, Bob, Jan and Kris, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harry S. Truman Little White House
In mid-September we took a three-night minivacation to Key West, Florida.
One of the highlights was visiting the getaway home used by President Harry S. Truman in the late 1940s and early 1950s. His home was, and still is, known as the Harry S. Truman Little White House.
While in the gift shop, adjacent to the Truman home, I purchased a mousepad which now is positioned to the right of my home computer. Each day I see a facsimile of the Truman presidential seal.
Another tourist attraction which we visited in Key West is the Ernest Hemingway house, the residence of the late Nobel Prize-winning author. This has prompted me to read more of his classic books
The nice thing about heading to Key West is leaving from a small airport in Fargo, without the hassles, and landing at a small airport in Key West.
It felt different being only 90 miles from Havana, Cuba. We took a boat tour to the Coral Reef, passing through a section of the Bermuda Triangle.
The weather was great, aside from too much humidity. As the cliché goes, it’s nice to get away but also nice to be back home.
