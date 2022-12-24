This is the second of a two-part series on Bill Nelson, a 1956 graduate of Fergus Falls High School.
Nelson, even after 66 years, fondly recalls his growing up years on West Cavour Avenue and praises his FFHS instructors for instilling in him the confidence to follow his dreams and attain personal goals. More on this later in this column.
When we left off last week, Nelson, 32 at the time, had become Associate Professor of Pastoral Theology at the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
The seminary was housed in a new building on the University of Saskatchewan campus. There were eight faculty members and 50 students.
Nelson, in his 40s, became an Approved Supervisor with the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy and an accredited psychotherapist and psychotherapy supervisor.
In addition to teaching courses in pastoral theology, Bill developed, administered and supervised a counseling program which each year gave six participants 400 hours of clinical training that could be used to apply for membership in the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy and the Canadian Association for Pastoral Education.
Adds Nelson, “In addition to supervision of the clinical training program and teaching, I had a part-time private practice in therapy and human resource consulting, primarily for a Saskatchewan Crown corporation.”
Bill, during his years at the Lutheran seminary, also was active in the mental health community. He served eight years on the Mental Health Advisory Committee.
Nelson retired at 59 and opened a full-time therapy practice. He worked in association with psychologists, a psychiatrist and physicians from the College of Medicine. He also became a member of the Conflict Management Team at the University of Saskatchewan and was a professional affiliate of the Department of Psychology.
Now, at 84, he is an artist and has sold about 34 paintings. Nelson also is active as a spiritual director and still has a few therapy clients. Bill works with a fitness trainer twice a week.
His wife is a retired Ph.D. chemist who taught at the University of Saskatchewan. They have one daughter who is a lawyer in Toronto.
Nelson recalls life on West Cavour
“I vividly recall one warm, sunny summer afternoon when I was around seven,” Bill Nelson said. “Michael Sigelman and I were playing in our front yard on West Cavour Avenue. Sometime during the afternoon mothers in our neighborhood ran out into their front yards, shouting and waving at each other.”
Nelson and Sigelman were stunned.
“Suddenly,” Nelson recalled, “a parade of cars appeared. It was our fathers. The end of World War II in 1945 had just been announced. We piled into cars and drove up and down main street, horns honking, people shouting. A celebration.”
He said his family was deeply caring.
“My mother was a strong, wonderful woman who welcomed all my friends into our home. When I was around 12 my father, who was a physician, began taking me with him on hospital rounds (home visits). I learned so much from these experiences.”
His brother, Rick, went on to become a neurologist and also served time as a Captain and a physician in the U.S. Air Force. He lives in Aurora, Illinois.
Nelson said that, starting in eighth grade, he began reading books on geology and anthropology. Later his Fergus Falls High School biology teacher, Paul Anderson, gave him an assignment to drive around Otter Tail County and look for rocks and fossils.
“I even found some Indian mounds,” he added.
Nelson, while attending the University of Minnesota in the late 1950s, heard about a young college student and singer from Hibbing named Bob Zimmerman who performed in Dinkytown near the U of M campus.
“We went to hear him sing on many evenings,” Nelson said. “Later, he changed his name to Bob Dylan.”