On our way to the ABBAFab concert last Sunday, we were surprised to see cars backed up on both lanes of Pebble Lake Road, where Grotto Lake nestles close to the roadway. It was no surprise to see a flock of fifty feathered friends sauntering across the road, stopping and piling up an amazing amount of traffic from both directions. A similar event occurred this morning as Eric was heading to work. We don’t have near as many geese in town as we have in the past, but we still have our share. The goose parade reminded me of days gone by when the goose restoration project was newly started, and my dad had very strong opinions regarding the geese …
In the 60’s and early 70’s very few people had air conditioning in their homes in Fergus Falls. We cooled our homes by opening all the windows in the evening and closing them before the day grew hot. I still love having windows open and hearing the cacophony of birds in the morning. Growing up along the river in the 60’s, however, presented a challenge for my dad.
Dad had to be up for work very early in the morning. Having said that, apparently, he did not wake before the birds. Living across the river from the Canada Goose Restoration Project meant we would be the first to hear the discordance of geese in their “good morning America” routine. Mind you, I never heard them, but according to my father whose bedroom windows faced the river, they were responsible for an extremely short night’s sleep. I never heard my dad swear, but he definitely did not appreciate the geese.
Have you ever been late for something because of a goose parade across the road? It was not an uncommon complaint at the high school. When there were an estimated 3000 geese in Fergus Falls, my dad wasn’t the only one of the opinion that there were too many geese. Our long necked, feathered residents appeared to believe that they own this community, and they must conquer every road close to water, and as you well know, we have plenty of open water. When a pair of geese decide to take their family across the road, they just start walking. They eyeball the cars and squawk, but they persevere. Amazingly, most drivers (even dad) wait like loyal subjects for the king and his entourage to pass. Have you noticed they take their royal time? Most geese aren’t in a hurry unless you get too close to their family, then they will run fast … in your direction. Eventually they had a special hunting season in the fall in the rural areas around town. (You’d have to ask an older hunter for the details of that venture.)
According to the stories, my grandfather had a pet goose that was a “guard dog.” Apparently, the gander wouldn’t let anyone close to grandpa. Dad told me that sometimes the goose would chase him away if he got too close. I think dad learned early in life not to like or trust a goose. He also told me in Europe they used gaggles of geese as guards, and they worked better than dogs! I haven’t done the research to see if it’s true. Dad was always good for a story, and as a kid, I believed every word. I still do …
They’re not all bad, the geese I mean. The town got pretty riled when a vandal went on a goose shooting spree in town. Everyone was mad about that, even dad, it was just plain criminal. I also feel bad when a goose is dead on the road. The geese are an important part of Fergus Falls, part of our identity as a community. They help boost our economy. Believe it or not, people actually travel to our city to see the geese. Because Canadian Geese are not everywhere, Fergus Falls is a great place to go to watch them, or even study them. Also, many hunters come to our area for great goose hunting, I have seen the advertisements.
Every spring, as the lakes and ponds open up, the geese migrate to the area. The lakeshore property owners will swear at them and shoo them off until the youngsters can fly. Then the farmers will swear at them and hope they don’t eat the entire crop until hunting season when they return to town for safety. Come fall, hunters will rejoice and do what they can to control the population. Since the river is no longer open all winter, the geese find new homes until spring. Town folk wait for their return, then watch them, feed them, wait on them and maybe even swear at them. And the cycle continues.
Ah yes, geese and Fergus Falls. Like winter in Minnesota and lakes in Otter Tail County, the geese are part of our identity, part of our culture. They may be a nuisance from time to time; they poop in our yard, eat our grain, stop traffic, and when our windows are open, they may wake us very early in the morning. But they are majestically beautiful and great fun to watch. We are proud to be a home for them. The giant Canada goose is part of our heritage, part of the beauty of Fergus Falls and part of this cozy place we call home.
