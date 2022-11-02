There are so many organizations out there that provide help in a variety of ways. Everyone seems to have certain organizations that they choose to support, for reasons all of their own. It is great to help raise funds for good causes, and while there are a lot of local businesses that fundraisers can certainly help, there are national or global organizations that rely on fundraising, as well.
One of those larger organizations is No Kid Hungry, a non-profit that helps feed America’s hungry children.
Did you know that one in eight kids are at risk of going to bed hungry each night in this country? One would think that this is appalling, but it is nonetheless true. No Kid Hungry has found a way to stretch $1 to 10 meals for America’s hungry children. It’s incredible how partnerships between non-profit companies, other large organizations and the people who care can make such an incredible impact.
Personally, hungry kids are one of those things that absolutely breaks my heart. In the past, I have volunteered packaging food with Feed My Starving Children in the Twin Cities — that is an experience that I will never forget and I hope to do that again at some point in time. When I have been able, I have also donated to local organizations operating in Haiti, such as Middle Ground and Haiti Mama.
This year, I’m donating my time and efforts to No Kid Hungry via the No Kid Hungry Baking Challenge, which extends through the month of November. Set up via Facebook (you can check out my personal Facebook page for more details), the organization will send out a new baking challenge each week in November. Those who would like to donate to the cause can do so by clicking on the Facebook link, or by going directly to the No Kid Hungry website at nokidhungry.org.
This is the first time I’ve participated in an online baking challenge in order to raise funds for a cause that I feel matters a great deal. Truly, I don’t really know what to expect!
Do I simply post photos of what I have baked each week and encourage people to donate via my Facebook link? Do I try to figure out how to do some sort of weekly bake sale with what I’ve created and use the funds to drive the donations? More? Both? I’d love to hear your opinions on the best way to drive fundraising, as this particular avenue is uncharted territory for me!
