The upcoming presidential race will undoubtedly revolve around issues that are pretty much nonstarters among Democrats and Republicans — gun control, abortion and immigration. That is, if a Democrat and a Republican are sitting next to each other at a bar and one of these issues gets brought up in conversation, there is a strong possibility that something will be said that will cause a great deal of friction, at best, a fistfight at worst.
Meanwhile, there’s an issue I really would like to see a solution to — the high cost of health care — that everyone agrees to, but no one wants to tackle.
Does anyone disagree that health care costs too much? Based on an informal internet search, the cost per capita of health care in the U.S. is about double that of 11 high-income countries around the world. That’s simply illogical.
Even those who have good insurance usually are paying more than they used to in premiums and co-pays. Those who aren’t fortunate enough to have good insurance are paying a monthly premium as disaster insurance. In other words, if you have a stroke or a heart attack or your legs get cut off, you’re covered. If you have a cold, you’re on your own.
In the past year, I have been in both situations. My experience suggests that having good health insurance is a good thing. But it also seems to be more and more of a rarity these days. Unless you work for the government, a big company or are in a union, you are likely in the category of high-deductible insurance land.
Theories behind the exploding cost of health care, including premiums and out-of-pocket costs are many. Here are a few:
• Obamacare, otherwise known as the Affordable Care Act. The theory is that, health insurance companies were forced to accept previously uninsured clients, and a large percentage of these clients typically were high-risk patients who also had preexisting conditions, and thus were money losers. Insurance companies recouped their costs by increasing premiums, deductibles, co-pays and other fees.
• Increases in the pay of health care workers. Statistics have shown that doctors in the U.S. make significantly more on average than doctors in other countries. It is also common knowledge that, if you decide to major in a health care field such as nursing, radiology or pharmacy, you will be making major bank quickly in your career. Before we rag on doctors for making too much money, it also should be noted that most are in major school debt because of the skyrocketing cost of tuition. Many also have to pay massive malpractice insurance premiums because our country is lawsuit happy.
• Gouging by drug companies. Republicans and Democrats alike love to rip on the drug companies for gouging customers for drugs. I heard one story recently about a patient who needed a drug that cost $10,000 per month. The cost of an EpiPen, used for those who have allergic attacks, has risen from $57 to $500 in the past decade. Drug company officials would argue that they need to raise prices in order to pay for research for new drugs. It also doesn’t hurt that, for those with good insurance, out-of-pocket costs for expensive drugs is a small fraction of the overall cost.
• The aging of America. The population of baby boomers is much higher than other generations. My father, born in 1944, is on the leading edge of the baby-boom generation. At age 75, he has diabetes and heart issues, and requires a great deal of health care. In other words, he’s a major money loser for the health insurance companies. Thus, there will inevitably be more and more expensive clients coming down the pipe.
What can we do about these factors? I’m not a politician, nor am I interested in running for office. I do not believe either party is particularly interested in truly solving issues. They simply want to be in power. Plus, I am not smart nor informed enough to know where to even start tackling the issues related to rising health-care costs.
I do know this, however, as a cat owner for many years, I can attest that the cost of veterinary care is a multitude of times cheaper than for human care. I believe there are two reasons for this. The first is that there is no pet care insurance, which means pet owners are paying for care out of their own pockets.
The second is related to my own cat’s life. Winston my 14-year-old cat. He had major kidney problems. I’m sure I could have chosen to have kidney replacement surgery for, say, $10,000. Instead, we agreed that he had lived a good life, and the best thing for him was to give him pain medication as long as it worked, and then put him to sleep.
I’m not suggesting anything, I’m just saying.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident and columnist.
