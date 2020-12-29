Well, 2020 is nearly over. The year has brought many challenges to people across the globe including a pandemic that has altered our way of life. The change has been dramatic for many, inconvenient for others and deadly for some.
But going into 2021, there is hope on the horizon. WIth several vaccines for the coronavirus in play, hopefully things will return to a semblance of normal in the upcoming months. I look forward to a time when I can go out to dinner with family and friends in a crowded restaurant, order some seafood and discuss the plans for later in the evening.
Although these are nice ideas, I have realized (long before now) that a change in date is not going to end the pandemic. There isn’t a magical wand that will be waved as the clock strikes midnight ushering in the new year. When we wake up on Jan. 1, 2021, the problems and issues that we have globally, nationally and locally will still be there.
Looking at what should be accomplished this year is a hard nut to crack. Personally, I think the best resolutions start with self reflection and implementing the change at the “me” level. To quote Mahatma Gandhi, “If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change toward him.”
With that in mind, my 2021 New Year’s resolutions will focus on what I can do to have a better year.
I resolve that I will continue to support local restaurants and businesses in my community. Although I will also be focusing on my health, my family and I will continue to patronize (support) restaurants in the area by ordering to-go from them. I will also look to our local businesses for household items and services.
In regards to my health, I will resolve to continue to pay my local gym membership and use it accordingly. One of the many areas that seemed to be overlooked was that of health clubs and facilities that have helped community members stay healthy and battle off viruses. It has been hard on both myself and several of my friends when gyms and exercise facilities were closed for multiple months during the year. Those who are overweight are considered high-risk and by not having the option to work out at home, the idea that these facilities are a necessity seems ridiculous.
Several of my passions have also been sniped away by the pandemic. My love of coaching football and competing in athletics has been shut down for the majority of the year. In 2021, I promise that I will find ways to continue to improve my knowledge of sports and satiate my passion to compete. This could be reading articles on coaching, finding tips to improve in the sports I compete in and finding ways to practice by myself.
I resolve to continue to improve and grow as a husband, father, son and friend. This is something I put my focus toward every year. I want to continue to be more warm, caring, understanding, respectful and friendly. I want to continue to be a role model for my children and football players, be dependable to my friends, caring and helpful for my mom and a great partner for my wife.
I also would like to become more devout in my faith. While I recognize as a Christian in the Catholic denomination, I feel that I have more to learn in my faith. With the pandemic limiting my in-person attendance for worship, I hope to return to this in the new year and to develop more as a Christian.
Lastly, I resolve to make the best of whatever situation 2021 gives me. If that means we are in lockdown, I will find a way to have fun. If restrictions are lessened, I vow to take advantage of whatever that will mean, if it allows me to travel or enjoy time outside my own home. I am not going to cry “woe is me.” I am going to enjoy my life, my family and friends the best I can.
I hope that whatever New Year’s resolution/s that you decide, you stay committed to them and achieve them. Whether it is losing weight, improving at something, being more dedicated to something or just being a better person, 2021 is another year to begin moving down the right path.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
