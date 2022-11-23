Food writing at its best opens your eyes to the world around you and our relationship to food. I was blown away reading Dan Saladino’s first book “Eating to Extinction: The World’s Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them.” After twenty-five years reporting on food for the BBC, he’s found food journalism can really open a window into the world. He then proceeds to open a lot of windows, especially on modern agriculture and traditional foods, history, the present problems with our food supply around the world, as well as introducing us to people passionate about saving heritage foods.
He’s spent time with the Hadza in Africa and learned about Skerpikøt in the Faroe islands. You’ll learn about the origins of apples, wheat, coffee, chocolate in Venezuela, bere (barley), rice, perry, cider, lambic beer, winemaking, ancient and modern cheesemaking; the worship of chickens, about bananas, and seed banks. Also, the history of tea. There’s even a brief shout-out here to White Earth Reservation expanding its use of traditional foods, especially wild rice. I strongly feel this is one of these books everyone should read, at least in part. Every chapter is a journey somewhere where you meet people who care about traditional foodways or varieties of crops and livestock.
Now that I've recommended this book, I wish to mention that Fergus Falls Library runs a seed library, available from March through June, with education on how to grow your own food. You also may donate to that seed library. No GMO or patented seeds accepted. Locally grown seeds & varieties are best!
As Saladino’s forager friend says, “eating a dandelion from your yard can be a revolutionary act.” Learning about your backyard can be a revolutionary journey, too! It’s been a fun, lifelong hobby for me.
Dandelions were brought here from Europe to use as salad and pot greens; the flowers make wine. The roasted roots also make a nice chicory-like tea. Dandelion root is also an ingredient in root beer! Other common flowers have a surprising backstory. Violets were brought here and eaten by early settlers as spring salad-- young tender leaves, and the flowers also edible. French marigold (Tagetes patula) is also edible young; the leaves have a citrus flavor before the plant gets funky.
Lambsquarters aka white goosefoot, Fat Hen, pigweed, or wild spinach -- Chenopodium album-- is both native (many edible Chenopodium species exist in the Americas, including the related quinoa)-- and exotic. It’s eaten around the world -- Asia, Europe, Africa, America. The North American variety/species, C. berlanderi was domesticated nearly 4,000 years ago as part of the Eastern Agricultural complex. It’s mostly grown in Mexico now; elsewhere it has hybridized with imported C. album. Its high-protein leaves are prized; more oxalates than spinach, but less bitter with a cool flavor. Like its cousin quinoa, the seeds can be rinsed to remove the bitter saponins, then cooked, or ground into a flour. However the seeds are minute, with an earthy, wild flavor.
It’s not only native once cultivated or foraged, but now nearly forgotten. The Prairie Turnip, aka timpsula to the Lakota is another. This prairie perennial lives up to six years, and takes two to four years to mature and harvested when it flowers. Knotgrass, too.
Another underfoot surprise is pineapple weed/chamomile, Matricaria discoides. This tiny, sweet-smelling playground weed is native to North Asia and part of the Americas. Some think it may have been brought along with the Native Americans in the Paleolithic. It could also have been brought by bears or other animals, though: the sticky seeds easily hitchhike on either fur or shoes. Like its close cousin German chamomile, it’s used in teas for its sedative effect. Ragweed sufferers may react to it, though.
Large crabgrass is truly hated by lawn-lovers. The leaves though, make great animal fodder and hay. The very young sprouts make nice microgreens. Crabgrass’s treasure, though, is in its grain. This grass, also nicknamed “Polish millet” was cultivated by Slavic peoples and its grain cooked in soups and porridge. The grain has to be hand-harvested continuously, so was no good for machines, but it matures fast and produces well. It could sustain smallholders until other grains were ready for harvest. Slavic immigrants brought it over here to be sure they had something to eat. Related species (white and black fonio) are used as very fast-maturing crops in Africa and one (Rashian) is used in India.
Now that “grow” has yielded to “snow” and we’re all planning the holidays, it’s perfect timing to hunker down and let “Eating to Extinction” help you see the whole world afresh, including a clear picture of the risks today to our food supply due to loss of diversity- then ponder what we have forgotten.
