Food writing at its best opens your eyes to the world around you and our relationship to food. I was blown away reading Dan Saladino’s first book “Eating to Extinction: The World’s Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them.” After twenty-five years reporting on food for the BBC, he’s found food journalism can really open a window into the world. He then proceeds to open a lot of windows, especially on modern agriculture and traditional foods, history, the present problems with our food supply around the world, as well as introducing us to people passionate about saving heritage foods.



