I arrived with fellow sophomores at Fergus Falls High School in the fall of 1963, coming over from Washington Junior High. It was a fun time but also a somewhat intimidating experience for many of us.
We arrived to a new environment with new lockers, new classrooms and new lunchroom. Comforting was that we had many good classmates who shared the new experiences. We also appreciated many good and encouraging teachers.
Back then students could purchase five lunch tickets for $1.25. A single lunch ticket was a whopping 35 cents. Sloppy Joes and turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy were our favorites.
Classmate Bruce Ritchey, today a resident of Austin, Texas, also fondly recalls those special days.
“Dang, 60 years ago,” he said. “School lunches were my favorite meal of the day. I loved those Sloppy Joes and I also liked the meat gravies over mashed potatoes.”
Ritchey, after lunch, says he and others would go to the high school gym for open basketball and volleyball courts.
“We would work up a good sweat,” he said, “and then throw our shirts back on and go to classes for the afternoon. We must have smelled great!”
Kathy Scheidecker Warn, today a resident of the Twin Cities, recalls the long walks to senior high from her home. She resided just west of Our Lady of Victory School on West Cavour Avenue.
“Not many kids drove to high school in those days so there were lots of walkers,” she said. “Walking along the levy in the winter with the wind howling is a fun memory. The building seemed so far away when it came in sight.”
She also remembers the Sloppy Joes for lunch as well as the turkey and mashed potatoes. “25 cents for lunch? Wow. And then we had an hour or so until 4th hour started at 1 o’clock.”
On a sad note, we sophomores suffered through the tragic loss of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. Several of us learned about the assassination in Dallas, Texas, at the start of Pearl Berge’s history class right after our lunch break.
“I was on my way to Mrs. Berge’s history class, too, when the intercom came on and we heard about the shooting,” Warn added. “We all sat in silence listening until the president’s death was announced.”
Sloppy Joes was also the favorite lunch for Carlton Bjerkaas, who grew up on a farm and later resided within the Fergus Falls city limits. He was 10 when his family moved from the farm just south of Fergus Falls to a home on West Bancroft Avenue, only two blocks from Adams school.
Bjerkaas walked to the various schools in Fergus Falls, first to Adams Elementary and then to Washington Junior High and finally to what was then known as Roosevelt Park High School. Occasionally he would catch a ride part way home from Roosevelt with classmate Richard Ronnevik in Ronnevik’s Plymouth.
Today he spends summers in Fergus Falls and winters in Arizona.
“Tenth grade brought real change, high school, in this case at Roosevelt Senior High School,” says John Severn, another member of the FFHS Class of 1966 now living in Franklin, Tennessee, south of Nashville.
“For me, the walk from my house on North Union Avenue to school lengthened appreciably, from three blocks to the junior high to eight blocks to the senior high. This shortened a bit in the winter when I could walk across Lake Alice.”
Severn recalls that everything seemed bigger in senior high and a little more complicated. He adds that academics became more challenging.
Many of these school recollections are included in a 2021 book, “Farmsteads and Old Neighborhoods,” on sale at Lundeens and the county museum. All proceeds go to the Otter Tail County Historical Society.