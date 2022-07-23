Winds of close to 20 miles per hour, and even more at times, did not stop our party of four in having a great time fishing with guide Ross Hagemeister Wednesday morning, July 20.
In fact, the winds over one of the larger bodies of water in Otter Tail County necessitated that jackets be worn the entire morning. That same day, after our morning fishing experience was over, temperatures reached 84 degrees at 2:30 p.m.
Our mid-week outing in the great outdoors proved once again that fishing is always an enjoyable experience in Otter Tail County. That’s true no matter the number of fish that are caught.
In our case, we were happy with our catch of nine fish that included a mix of walleye and large crappies. Four larger walleye, from four to five pounds, were caught and released. We of course took photos of individuals holding the larger walleye before these large fish were released back into the body of water in Otter Tail County.
Our foursome, under the leadership of fishing guide Ross Hagemeiaster, also included my friend Richard Tomhave, his son-in-law Chad Walkup and Richard’s grandson, Eli Walkup.
Our party of four, without a doubt, wanted to catch walleye on Wednesday morning, July 20. To that end, Hagemeister does what he always does as a guide. “I pride myself on my work ethic,” he says on his website. “I have a belief that everybody deserves my best effort.”
His best effort was needed this past week due to windy conditions in Otter Tail County. That effort paid dividends for not only our party of four, but for other groups coming to fish under the guidance of Hagemeister.
“Catching fish is fun, but the best days on the water involve something more,” Hagemeister says. “It’s the time spent together, waves splashing, the soft lake air and west central Minnesota at its finest.”
Remembering fun days at patrol camp
Most adults, men and women who attended summer camps as kids, have many good memories. Developing friendships was at the top of the list. Count me among those who fondly recall summer days spent at Legionville Patrol Camp at Long Lake near Brainerd.
For many decades boys and girls from throughout Minnesota have attended the camp. The primary function is to train youths about school safety practices. Training was and still is invaluable for boys and girls who, after attending Legionville Patrol Camp, return home and again volunteer at school intersections and bus lanes.
Sixty-two years ago I attended Legionville Patrol Camp with classmates Roger Teberg and David Oelslager from Our Lady of Victory School in Fergus Falls. In recent years I have exchanged memories with two other 1960 attendees, Bob Drechsel and Dennis Echelberger.
In 1960 a large and converted barn at the camp near Brainerd was used as an all-purpose unit of classrooms, offices, canteen and first aid room. On the second floor was a large theater and recreational area.
“We attended classes presented by State Patrol officers,” Drechsel said. “I remember flag raising in the morning, beds made with perfectly square corners and enjoyable sports activities. All in all it was a really good week.”
Many of us still recall the movie of the week, “The Incredible Shrinking Man,” shown in the upper level of the converted barn. Echelberger recalls that the “camper of the week” award went to Jamie Yamamoto of Paynesville.
I remember Jamie as a kid who stood out and excelled at everything he did, from softball to swimming or whatever. Best of all is that he was a friend to everyone.
That summer, 62 years ago, was when many of us went to two summer camps. I attended, along with Legionville Patrol Camp near Brainerd, Camp Wilderness near Park Rapids as a member of Boy Scout Troop 312. Our scoutmaster was Tom Donoho.