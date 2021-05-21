Last weekend’s fishing opener was a blast and not just because the weather was nice. The nice weather was a huge plus for sure as over the years I have become a fair weather angler. Usually the fishing opener is like a box of chocolates as you are never sure what you are going to get (Forrest Gump). Two years ago I remember being out on the pontoon with my dad and brothers and it was actually snowing a little bit. That was pretty insulting and about as bad as it gets. And we did not catch many fish that day. As many of you know the temperature of the water can either help or hurt your fishing efforts. This year with the snow and ice melted out of the way early and the fishing opener being a week later than normal the water was hovering around 56 degrees. Ideally we would like the water to be bit warmer, however, the sun was out and that made all the difference in the world. As usual I dressed in layers for the day knowing that it would warm up as the day went by and it did. The fish stared biting shortly after we hit the water and I can tell you firsthand that was a blast. It was fun watching all the northern, crappies and other species being caught. Most of the northern were hammer handles (young and skinny). The biggest northern to come in was caught by my brother and it weighed 3.41 pounds. Not overly impressive, however, it was enough to win the biggest fish of the day prize. I caught the first fish of the day and my other brother caught the most (18).
Like many families in Minnesota we make it a tradition to fish together on the fishing opener and that’s what makes it a blast. The good weather is simply a plus.
Somewhere I heard the following saying and I believe it to be true: A family that fishes together stays together. I couldn’t agree more.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.