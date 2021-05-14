Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen perhaps summed it up best when describing the Governor’s Fishing Opener this weekend in Otter Tail County.
“This weekend is a spotlight on Otter Tail County,” she said.
“Even if the activities are different this year, in light of the recovery from COVID-19, Minnesotans can experience the spirit of the fishing opener with Otter Tail County’s abundance of lakes and wonderful experiences in the great outdoors.”
The Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948. It was designed to improve the state’s economy through the development and promotion of Minnesota’s recreational opportunities, especially fishing.
The Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, host for this year’s Governor’s Fishing Opener, has a mission statement that “a rising tide lifts all boats. By increasing regional brand awareness, we all benefit.”
The Governor’s Fishing Opener was here previously, in 1997. There have been many changes here in Otter Tail County the past 24 years, but the joy of fishing has remained the same.
The first opener, 73 years ago, was a cooperative promotion between the state’s resort industry, media and public officials.
Today, the emphasis is even broader. The Governor’s Fishing Opener celebrates the kickoff of the summer tourism season.
“The special partnerships continue today with a promotional focus on host communities and host counties, as well as recreational opportunities,” says DNR Commissioner Strommen.
Many of us have our own special memories of fishing openers.
For me, I was lucky to marry into a family where fishing expertise was close at hand. It was a joy being with wife Sharon, her two brothers and her father in a boat on one of the western bays at Star Lake.
A special time, with good luck walleye fishing most openers in the late 1970s and early 1980s near Sharon’s hometown of Dent, was fishing right before sunset.
We all agree that being with family and friends is what’s most important on opening day weekend. Catching walleyes is icing on the cake.
Remembering Roger Olson
My favorite Roger Olson sports memory, which came to mind after Roger’s recent passing, was his plan to shut down St. Cloud Tech’s Sam Skarich back in 1984. This resulted in the Fergus Falls Otters getting back to the state boys basketball tournament for the first time since 1957, a span of 27 years.
That year Roger was an assistant coach for Otter head basketball coach Bob Bjorklund. His plan included Fergus Falls 6-foot-4-inch forward Tim Swenson playing defense near Skarich close to the free throw line.
Swenson not only held down Skarich defensively, but the Otter senior scored the winning basket with just a few seconds remaining in the section title game played at St. Cloud State University.
“We hadn’t played a triangle-and-two defense all year but Roger was convinced it could be effective. I’m sure glad I listened to him,” said Bjorklund to Fergus Falls sportscaster Craig Olson this past week.
People will remember Roger as a great teacher and coach in Fergus Falls, and as an outstanding athlete in Battle Lake during his growing up years.
“Roger impacted many students with his wisdom and knowledge through the years,” said Craig.
The drive-in theater days
Long-time residents leaving Fergus Falls or entering town along Pebble Lake Road recall the Fergus Drive-In Theater. It operated during the summer months just south of the American Legion building, formerly The Ranch House restaurant.
In 1946, following World War II, the number of outdoor theaters across the United States totaled only 155. Two years later, in 1948, the number had grown to 820. A decade later, in 1958, the number of drive-in theaters nationwide had grown to more than 5,000.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
