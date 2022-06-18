Last Tuesday, the day I typically write my story for this column, was Flag Day. It was also my aunt’s birthday. As a child, her dad (my grandfather from Norway) told her the flags were put out just for her. She was thrilled by “her” flags and was very disappointed when she learned they were actually put up to commemorate Flag Day. I have always treasured that memory and I think of her every Flag Day. Anyway, I started this story following an invitation from my neighbor to participate in the putting up (and taking down) of the American flags that fly in Fergus Falls. “Then,” she suggested, “you can write about it in the paper.” What a great idea.
Well, that didn’t work out because of the weather. Flags are not supposed to fly in inclement weather and no one wants to dry out wet flags, so when weather is unpredictable and rain is possible, the flags stay in their dry trailers until the next event, which will be the Fourth of July. The newspaper, however, prints rain or shine so I have to finish this article. My day started early as my neighbor picked me up at 7 a.m. to get the ball rolling. We motored to the VFW where we learned that the plug had been pulled and no flags would fly for Flag Day. So what is Flag Day, and who started it? I had to do a little research and learned that the flag resolution was adopted on June 14, 1777, see the clip below from Wikipedia.
“Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The Flag Resolution, passed on June 14, 1777, stated: ‘Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flag_Day_(United_States)”
With Flag Day in the rear-view mirror and Independence Day up ahead, as long as I’m on the topic of flags, I might as well continue. The first flag representing the original 13 colonies was as described above, but it wasn’t long before more states were added. In 1818 when there were 15 stars and stripes and new states were being added to the Union, Congress passed a revision to the law fixing the number of stripes to 13, representing the original 13 colonies, and adding a star for each new state. It’s a good thing they had the forethought to make the change or our flag would be so huge it would never fly! The 50th star was added on July 4, 1960 when Hawaii joined the Union. New to me was the meaning of the three colors of the flag. Red represents hardiness and valor, white is a symbol for purity and innocence and blue stands for vigilance, perseverance and justice.
Many people know the rules for displaying the flag, but others are unaware, so now is as good a time as any for a refresher course. Most flags go up at sunrise (or as early as a business opens or the individual has had their morning coffee) and down at sunset. To fly your flag at night requires that it be lighted. There are a few places in the country where the flag flies 24 hours a day, either by law or by presidential proclamation. They include:
“Fort McHenry, National Monument and Historic Shrine, and Flag House Square, both in Baltimore, Maryland; United States Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Virginia; on the Green of Town of Lexington, Massachusetts; The White House, Washington DC; United States customs ports of entry; and the grounds of National Memorial Arch, Valley Forge State Park, in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. https://www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth/history/old-glory”
Did you know that when the flag is presented in a ceremony, or when a color guard carries the flag in a parade, all non-uniformed Americans are supposed to stand at attention and place their hand over their heart? Men are to remove their hats. (When many flags pass by in a parade it is not necessary to salute each one. The color guard flag is the primary flag and should be saluted, saluting the others is optional.) Honoring the flag was a common practice when I was a child, but I see fewer people do so today. Maybe we need a little flag etiquette training!
I am hoping I have the opportunity to help set out flags for the Fourth of July. Anyone interested in helping on July 4 , can show up at 7:30 a.m. at one of three locations: Wright Park on South Union, NP Park on Vernon Avenue, or Friberg Avenue behind Carlson Chiropractic. Be sure to tell whoever is working at the trailer that you are a new volunteer. Simply ask, “What can I do?” They will be happy for your help. Flag take down starts at 4:30 p.m., just ask when you help with setting up where to be for take down. I should mention the plan for setting up is a weather permitting situation. If you have questions, you can call Tammy at 218-731-2450. Let’s fly our flags with pride!